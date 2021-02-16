Anti-HS2 protester appears in court

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An environmental protester who recently emerged from a network of underground tunnels near London’s Euston station has appeared in court.

HS2 Rebellion activist Scott “Scotty” Breen was arrested at the site of the protest in Euston Square Gardens just after midnight on Monday after allegedly spending 19 days in one of the tunnels.

During a brief hearing at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, charges of breaching bail conditions were dropped.

Breen, also known as Digger Down, spoke only to give his name, date of birth, address and confirm that he understood the proceedings.

The 46-year-old, from West Drayton, west London, will appear at another court next week, accused of failing to comply with a community order.

Anti-HS2 protester Scott Breen was arrested at Euston Square Gardens on Monday (Dominic Lipinski/PA).

His bail conditions require him not to interfere with the workings of any HS2 site and not to enter, be present at, or remain in any HS2 site or building which is clearly identified as such by way of a sign, fence or other marking.

Dozens of fellow activists holding banners waited outside the court to greet Breen as he left.

The 100ft network of tunnels was dug in secret by protesters who object to the redevelopment of the location as part of the HS2 high-speed rail project.

The tunnel was discovered by authorities on January 26.

More protesters, including veteran campaigner Swampy, remain underground, while a number of others have been removed or have left.

Breen was ordered to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on February 26 for allegedly breaching a community order.