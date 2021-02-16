Quarantine hotel guest says she may ‘go nuts’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A quarantine hotel guest has said she fears she will “go nuts” during the 11-night stay.

Zari Tadayon, 67, from north London, said there “hasn’t been any support” for her mental health since she checked into the Radisson Blu Edwardian hotel near Heathrow Airport on Monday after travelling from Dubai via Frankfurt.

“I hope I don’t go nuts,” she told the PA news agency.

Ms Tadayon has spent most of her time talking to family and friends and checking the news.

“There is nothing else to do,” she said.

“It’s very quiet, very boring. The TV doesn’t have much to offer except BBC and a few local channels. Not much is going on.

“I haven’t had any information about going out. You can’t even open a window to get some air.”

She described the food as “very good” but added: “When you’re just in the room and you don’t have any physical activity, you don’t feel that hungry.”

Ms Tadayon said she does not believe it is “really necessary” for travellers to be quarantined for 11 nights.

“In many countries you only stay maybe one week, not more than that,” she said.

“Ten days, I think it’s too long to keep people in a hotel. If you have Covid, you’re going to show it within the first week.”