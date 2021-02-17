Ford to go fully-electric in UK and Europe by 2030

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ford will sell only electric cars in the UK and Europe by 2030.

The US manufacturer announced all its cars and vans will have an electric or plug-in hybrid option by mid-2024, before its cars go pure electric by the end of the decade.

It stopped short of setting a date for when it will stop selling diesel-fuelled commercial vehicles, but said two-thirds of sales are “expected” to be pure electric or plug-in hybrid by 2030.

The firm is investing 22 billion US dollars (£16 billion) in developing electric technology over the next four years.

This will include an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Cologne, Germany.

In November, Prime Minister Boris Johnson brought forward the UK’s ban on sales of conventionally-fuelled cars and vans from 2040 to 2030 as part of his “green industrial revolution”.

Stuart Rowley, president of Ford of Europe, said: “We are charging into an all-electric future in Europe with expressive new vehicles and a world-class connected customer experience.”

Ford is the UK’s most popular new car brand with a 10% share of the market, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

The Ford Transit is also the country’s best-selling new van.

Ford closed its engine factory in Bridgend, South Wales, with the loss of 1,700 jobs in September last year.

It has another engine plant in Dagenham, Essex, and a site making transmissions in Halewood, Liverpool.

Unite national officer Des Quinn urged the manufacturer to place new investment in the UK.

He said: “The dedicated UK workforce has suffered closures and job losses in recent years to help reshape the company and they now need to be rewarded for that loyalty, especially given the enormous value of the UK market to Ford’s operations.

“Ford remains a major global player in a profitable market. It has been a market leader for decades, both in terms of passenger and commercial vehicles.

“We expect them to announce future propulsion systems to power the vehicles of tomorrow to be sourced in to the UK.”

Jaguar Land Rover announced on Monday that Jaguar will only offer electric-powered vehicles from 2025.