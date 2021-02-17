Man caught on camera spitting at parking warden and saying ‘I have corona’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

“Disgusting” footage of a man spitting at a parking warden and telling him “I have corona” has been released.

The incident was condemned by the local council and he was prosecuted for assault.

In the video, the man – later identified as 39-year-old Graham Swinbourne – is seen swearing at the parking attendant in Gravesend, Kent.

After an exchange, Swinbourne is seen walking away before turning back to the warden, saying: “Listen, I have corona.”

He then appears to spit at the council employee, who then says he is calling the police.

Swinbourne, of Manor Forstal, New Ash Green, admitted common assault when he appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.

He was given a 12-month community order, and ordered to observe a 7pm-7am curfew for three months, Gravesham Borough Council said on Wednesday.

He was also ordered to pay the victim £100 compensation, a victim surcharge of £95 and costs of £85.

Council leader John Burden said: “This was a disgusting incident and I am glad that the offender has been brought to justice.

Graham Swinbourne admitted common assault at Medway Magistrates’ Court (Gravesham Borough Council/PA)

“Our civil enforcement officers do not make the rules, they simply ensure they are being followed.

“Parking restrictions are in place for very good reasons – to keep traffic flowing and ensure everyone is safe to go about their business, whether they are driving or on foot.

“The only person at fault here was Swinbourne, who was parked illegally.

“Our officers do not deserve any level of abuse for simply doing their job. Follow the rules, and they won‘t trouble you.

“All of our CEOs are equipped with body-worn cameras and we will not hesitate to take the evidence recorded on them all the way to court when abuse such as this occurs.“