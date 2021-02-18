Wanted man hands himself in to police in bid for ‘peace and quiet’ in prison

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A wanted man handed himself in to police rather than spend any more time in lockdown with the people he lives with.

He volunteered himself to officers on Wednesday afternoon in a bid for some “peace and quiet”, police said.

Being cooped up in the pandemic has led many to yearn for some space from the people they share homes with.

But the man appears to have got to the point where even a return to Her Majesty’s prison estate was preferable.

Peace and quiet! Wanted male handed himself in to the team yesterday afternoon after informing us he would rather go back to prison then have to spend more time with the people he was living with! One in custody and heading back to prison to serve some further time on his own pic.twitter.com/zCwLo0fgDQ — Inspector Darren Taylor (@InspectorDarren) February 18, 2021

Inspector Darren Taylor, from Sussex Police, posted about the bizarre exchange on Twitter.

He said: “Peace and quiet! Wanted male handed himself in to the team yesterday afternoon after informing us he would rather go back to prison then have to spend more time with the people he was living with!

“One in custody and heading back to prison to serve some further time on his own.”