What the papers say – February 21

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The plan to have all UK adults vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of July dominates the Sunday papers, most of which are also keeping tabs on the Duke of Edinburgh as he remains in hospital.

The Sunday Telegraph leads on the vaccine plan, while carrying a main front page photo of Prince Charles after his visit to his ailing father.

The front page of the Sunday Telegraph: 'Vaccine for all adults by July as hope is raised for holidays' #TomorrowsPapersToday 📩Sign up for the Front Page newsletter here https://t.co/tlYMNUKPpj pic.twitter.com/t83QZBGP6a — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 20, 2021

The Mail On Sunday splashes with Boris Johnson’s plan for “Jabs for every UK adults by July 31st”, a story echoed on the front of The Independent and the Sunday Express.

MAIL ON SUNDAY: Jabs for every UK adult by July 31st #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/pDtp7dIxMm — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 20, 2021 INDEPENDENT ON SUNDAY: ⁦@BorisJohnson⁩ : First Covid jab for every adult by July #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/hA37qdDAhz — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 20, 2021 SUNDAY EXPRESS: All adults jabbed by end of July #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ez6VzpcdRb — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 20, 2021

“All jabbed by July” writes the Sunday Mirror, while the Sunday People cheers the news under a headline of “Free by summer”.

Sunday's Front Page: All jabbed by July #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/DyC1toJRJ5 pic.twitter.com/ch7JUfLpYz — Sunday Mirror (@TheSundayMirror) February 20, 2021 Sunday's Front Page: Free by summer #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/UOby1tqtaz pic.twitter.com/MguXwOQb5U — The Sunday People (@thesundaypeople) February 20, 2021

The Observer focuses on more immediate Covid news, reporting a leading scientist has urged Mr Johnson to lift the ban on outside sport.

Elsewhere, The Sunday Times leads on Harry and Meghan, saying the Duke of Cambridge is “sad and shocked” over the actions of his brother and “furious” over his perceived insult to the Queen, but still misses him.

SUNDAY TIMES: William ‘sad and shocked’ at his brother #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/wbjNiWPqJ7 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 20, 2021

And the Daily Star Sunday reports the late comedian Les Dawson’s daughter says he is keeping an eye on her son from beyond the grave.