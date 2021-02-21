Former Cameron spokesman appointed as William’s private secretary

Something went wrong - please try again later.

David Cameron’s former spokesman has been appointed as the Duke of Cambridge’s private secretary.

Jean-Christophe Gray started in his new role last week, Kensington Palace confirmed.

Mr Gray has previously worked in the Government’s Treasury department.

William’s new private secretary was former PM David Cameron’s official spokesman (Hannah McKay/PA)

In 2012 he left a position as head of general expenditure policy with the Treasury to join the communications team at Downing Street, becoming then-prime minister Mr Cameron’s official spokesman.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that William feels the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “insulting and disrespectful” towards the Queen in their exit from royal life.

William was “really sad and genuinely shocked” by Harry’s behaviour towards their grandmother in relation to the departure, the Sunday Times reported sources as saying.

In a statement on Friday, Buckingham Palace said the Queen had written to Harry and Meghan “confirming that in stepping away from the work of the royal family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service”.

In response, a spokesperson for the Sussexes said: “We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

The Sunday Times reported that sources close to William said he was “very upset by what has happened”.

Kensington Palace made no comment on the newspaper’s report.

Royal author Penny Junor has described the response from the Sussexes’ camp as giving “two fingers” to the institution.