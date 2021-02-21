Lorry drivers on quick trips to UK no longer need Covid test to travel to France

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Lorry drivers heading back to France from 11pm on Sunday will no longer need to show a negative coronavirus test if they have spent less than 48 hours in the UK.

The change to the border controls was announced this afternoon by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

Currently HGV drivers heading to France from the UK are obliged to take a Covid-19 test before arriving at outbound ports, such as Dover or the Eurotunnel.

Mr Shapps tweeted: “I’ve agreed more flexibility in testing for hauliers travelling from the UK to France.

“From 11pm tonight, Lorries returning to France from UK having spent less than 48hrs in the UK will NO LONGER require a Coronavirus test.”

I've agreed more flexibility in testing for hauliers travelling from the UK to France 🚚. From 11pm tonight, Lorries returning to France from UK having spent less than 48hrs in the UK will NO LONGER require a Coronavirus test. See this + other changes: https://t.co/FUcQmhemzT — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) February 21, 2021

Under the new rules, set to come into force from 11pm UK time, drivers returning to France from the UK on a round-trip who have spent less than 48 hours in the UK do not need to test negative for coronavirus before travelling.

Cross-channel operators will give drivers evidence of the time of their trip to the UK, which can then be shown at check-in for the return journey.

French authorities will also recognise proof of a negative coronavirus test taken in Ireland if the test was taken less than 72 hours before departure from the UK for France.

Drivers will still need to test negative if they are travelling to Denmark, Germany or the Netherlands, or are going to France after spending longer than 48 hours in the UK, according to the Government website.