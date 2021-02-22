EasyJet pilots launch video lessons for children

Something went wrong - please try again later.

EasyJet pilots have created video lessons for children going through homeschooling.

Topics include the scientific principles of flight, how pilots communicate and the impact of weather.

The Flightsize collection, available on YouTube, uses a combination of animation and pilot tuition.

Each of the six videos also contain activities and challenges for children to try at home, such as practising pilot announcements and identifying cloud formations.

The lessons are aimed at primary school pupils aged between seven and 10.

Once schools reopen, easyJet will also launch virtual pilot school visits as part of its Amy Johnson initiative to encourage more girls to consider becoming an airline pilot.

The airline’s chief executive Johan Lundgren said parents are “always looking for ever-more exciting ways to keep their children busy and entertained” as balancing home-school with work “isn’t easy”.

He went on: “I hope that children enjoy learning from our fantastic pilots all about how planes fly as well as a behind-the-scenes look at what the job of a pilot is like.”