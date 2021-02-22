Police force apologises after campaign warning ‘being offensive’ is a crime

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A police force has apologised after it issued a campaign warning that “being offensive” was a crime.

The message, displayed on an advertising van on the Wirral from the Merseyside force, encouraged people to report hate crime, but warned: “Being offensive is an offence.”

A statement from Superintendent Martin Earl said: “We would like to clarify that ‘being offensive’ is not in itself an offence.

Statement from Superintendent Martin Earl regarding a message on an advan and our social media channels this weekend. pic.twitter.com/oyHs9eVtJM — MerPol Wirral (@MerPolWirral) February 22, 2021

“A message on an ad van and social media this weekend by the local policing team on the Wirral to encourage people to report hate crime, although well-intentioned, was incorrect, and we apologise for any confusion this may have caused.

“Hate crime is an offence and will not be tolerated. Hate crime can come in various guises that can include assault, criminal damage, verbal and written online abuse.

“Our Hate Crime Co-ordinators draw on a wealth of experience and expertise to provide effective and above all sensitive and appropriate support for victims.

So important to be clear in our stance around #HateCrime There is no room for hate and @MerseyPolice should be proud of the work of @MerPolWirral Good to catch up with @MerpolLGBT &to discuss #sexwork @RedUmbrellaCL with the local #Police team you should be proud @InspWelch 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/szIAR3BFJC — Dc Tracy O'Hara Qpm (@MsOHara71) February 20, 2021

“We would also like to remind people we have a number of third party reporting centres including fire stations and activity centres which enable people who feel more comfortable discussing their issues with an independent party to come forward.”

The advert was intended as a show of support for the LGBT+ community and to encourage people to come forward about hate crime.

However, it was widely condemned on social media, with one person describing it as “chilling” while another called it a “horrible look”.