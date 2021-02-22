Nasa unveils video captured by Perseverance as it landed on Mars

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nasa has unveiled an “amazing” first-of-its-kind video captured by the Mars Perseverance rover as it touched down on the red planet, and released the first audio recorded on the surface of Mars.

The minute-long footage is of the rover recording itself landing on February 18, the first time such video has been captured.

It shows the parachute deployed for landing, and the Martian surface below, with the rover getting slowly closer to landing, and dust on the surface being rapidly disturbed before it finally touches down.

Al Chen, of Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), said: “These videos and these images are the stuff of our dreams, it’s been what we’ve been dreaming about for years.”

Nasa described the footage as “amazing” adding that Perseverance is healthy and continuing with activities as planned for the first few days on Mars’s surface.

The agency also released audio of the first sounds recorded from the surface of Mars.

A microphone on the rover captured a gust of wind on the red planet, and the sounds of Perseverance itself.

Now that you’ve seen Mars, hear it. Grab some headphones and listen to the first sounds captured by one of my microphones. 🎧https://t.co/JswvAWC2IP#CountdownToMars — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 22, 2021

Speaking at a press conference, JPL director Michael Watkins said: “This is the first time we’ve been able to actually capture an event like the landing of a spacecraft on Mars.

“And these are pretty cool videos, and we will learn something, by looking at the performance of the vehicle in these videos, but a lot of it is also to bring you along on our journey, our touchdown to Mars and of course our surface mission as well.

“And these are really amazing videos.”

Playing what he said were the “first sounds being recorded from the surface of Mars”, Dave Gruel, Perseverance EDL camera lead, said: “We can sit here now and actually tell you that we have recorded sound from the surface of Mars.”

Nasa released more new images the rover took on the Martian surface.

Panorama taken by Perseverance cameras (Nasa/PA)

A panoramic image of the planet from the landing site shows the red rocky surface with mountains and a delta visible in the distance.

Matt Wallace, Perseverance deputy project manager with JPL, said he was inspired to find a way to attach a camera to capture landing after his daughter attached a store-bought camera to herself to record her doing a backflip.

He added: “This was not a camera specifically designed for use on Mars. You can purchase the same camera off the internet for whatever applications you might have for it.

“This is most certainly… as far as I know, this is the first time we’ve been able to see ourselves see our spacecraft land on another planet.

“As far as sound, to the best of my knowledge, this is the first planetary sound that’s been recorded.”

Perseverance touches down on the red planet (Nasa/PA)

Past Nasa missions have recorded timelapse videos, and the InSight lander measured seismic signals that were acoustically driven and then rendered as audio.

After the rover, which blasted off from Earth last July, entered the Martian atmosphere there were “seven minutes of terror” as it made its way to the surface.

It took more than 11 minutes for news of the safe landing to reach Earth, arriving at just before 9pm GMT on Thursday.

The rover – a scientific laboratory the size of a car – is on a mission to search for signs of ancient life and explore and collect samples for future return to Earth from diverse environments on Mars.

Perseverance will spend the coming years scouring for signs of ancient microbial life in a mission that will bring back samples to Earth and prepare the way for future human visitors.

(PA Graphics)

Scientists know that 3.5 billion years ago the Jezero crater was the site of a large lake, complete with its own delta.

They believe that while the water may be long gone, somewhere within the crater, or maybe along its 2,000ft-tall (610-metre) rim, evidence that life once existed there could be waiting.

Perseverance will gather rock and soil samples using its drill and will store sample cores in tubes on the Martian surface ready for a return mission to bring around 30 samples to Earth in the early 2030s.

It will also trial technologies to help astronauts make future expeditions to Mars.

These include testing a method for producing oxygen from the atmosphere, identifying other resources such as subsurface water, and improving landing techniques.

They also involve characterising weather and other environmental conditions that could affect future astronauts living and working on Mars.