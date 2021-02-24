What the papers say – February 24

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rising hopes for an early end to lockdown and golf star Tiger Woods’s car crash dominate the Wednesday papers.

The Daily Mirror leads on hopes for summer holidays abroad to resume as Britain’s Covid vaccine push continues at pace, calling it “The great British take-off”.

And that theme is echoed in the Daily Express under a headline of “Stampede for the great getaway”.

Wednesday’s Daily Express: Stampede for the great getaway #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/koOim1oEmP — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) February 23, 2021

The Daily Telegraph says there will be a “faster path to freedom” if data reveals there has been better than expected results from the nation’s vaccination drive, while also reporting on the jailing of one of the Queen’s cousins in a sexual assault case.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Faster path to freedom if jabs exceed expectation'#TomorrowsPapersToday 📩 Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/tlYMNUKPpj pic.twitter.com/xVyAk8oMti — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 23, 2021

The i says the Government will provide millions of pounds for schools to open in summer for catch-up lessons for pupils after lockdown.

The Guardian reports on a call to offer vaccines door-to-door to stop Covid becoming a “disease of the poor”.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 24 February 2021: Call for jabs at home to stop Covid becoming a 'disease of the poor' pic.twitter.com/JhzMzDaPkU — Guardian news (@guardiannews) February 23, 2021

Metro reports on moves to shake-off lockdown through the use of Covid status “passports” and, like most papers, runs a photo of the Tiger Woods car crash on its front page.

The Daily Star leads on Woods, saying “Golf ace shatters legs in car crash”, while The Sun also splashes on the “Tiger horror smash”.

Tomorrow’s #frontpage – TIGER’S TERROR: Golf ace shatters legs in car crash#tomorrowspaperstoday Read more: https://t.co/rVdutK7BiK pic.twitter.com/LV28fM8H07 — Daily Star (@dailystar) February 23, 2021 Tomorrow's front page: 'Tiger horror smash' https://t.co/zztGVJmD51 pic.twitter.com/ZAO3IlCdIK — The Sun (@TheSun) February 23, 2021

In other news, the Daily Mail says a former judge has demanded a criminal investigation into detectives who asked him to sign warrants in the VIP child sex abuse inquiry.

And jittery US markets have steadied, the Financial Times says, after a positive forecast from Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell.