Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to February 20, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (February 21-24) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA graphic)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 51 (16%) have seen a rise in case rates, 260 (83%) have seen a fall and four are unchanged.

Corby in Northamptonshire continues to have the highest rate in England, with 248 new cases recorded in the seven days to February 20 – the equivalent of 343.4 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 314.3 cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to February 13.

Peterborough has the second highest rate, up slightly from 263.5 to 271.9, with 550 new cases.

Leicester is in third place, down very slightly from 256.1 to 252.7, with 895 new cases.

Of the 51 areas to record a week-on-week rise, the top five are:

Rutland (up from 130.2 to 248.0)

North Warwickshire (170.1 to 234.4)

Tamworth (196.9 to 246.4)

Redditch (184.1 to 233.4)

Oadby & Wigston (133.3 to 173.6)

(PA graphic)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on February 24 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to February 20; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to February 20; rate of new cases in the seven days to February 13; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to February 13.

Corby, 343.4, (248), 314.3, (227)

Peterborough, 271.9, (550), 263.5, (533)

Leicester, 252.7, (895), 256.1, (907)

Sandwell, 250.3, (822), 282.5, (928)

Rutland, 248.0, (99), 130.2, (52)

Tamworth, 246.4, (189), 196.9, (151)

Middlesbrough, 243.3, (343), 311.4, (439)

Bolton, 236.5, (680), 236.8, (681)

Preston, 236.1, (338), 238.9, (342)

Mansfield, 235.1, (257), 239.7, (262)

North Warwickshire, 234.4, (153), 170.1, (111)

Bury, 233.5, (446), 202.1, (386)

Redditch, 233.4, (199), 184.1, (157)

Ashfield, 231.4, (296), 273.6, (350)

Wellingborough, 227.1, (181), 192.0, (153)

St. Helens, 222.1, (401), 283.0, (511)

Bradford, 220.1, (1188), 198.4, (1071)

Slough, 216.0, (323), 212.7, (318)

Luton, 214.0, (456), 253.5, (540)

Fenland, 211.1, (215), 229.7, (234)

North West Leicestershire, 210.4, (218), 206.5, (214)

Kettering, 201.4, (205), 254.5, (259)

Charnwood, 200.2, (372), 180.3, (335)

Erewash, 199.4, (230), 195.0, (225)

East Staffordshire, 196.2, (235), 258.0, (309)

Tameside, 194.7, (441), 193.4, (438)

Gedling, 194.2, (229), 193.4, (228)

Wakefield, 191.8, (668), 183.7, (640)

Kirklees, 189.2, (832), 173.7, (764)

Walsall, 189.2, (540), 251.9, (719)

Nottingham, 187.4, (624), 231.3, (770)

Doncaster, 186.3, (581), 186.3, (581)

Stockport, 184.0, (540), 185.7, (545)

Stockton-on-Tees, 183.9, (363), 198.6, (392)

Bassetlaw, 183.9, (216), 199.2, (234)

South Holland, 183.1, (174), 167.3, (159)

Rotherham, 182.7, (485), 221.2, (587)

Bolsover, 182.5, (147), 211.0, (170)

Barnsley, 181.5, (448), 177.8, (439)

Newark and Sherwood, 180.5, (221), 245.9, (301)

Salford, 179.7, (465), 208.6, (540)

Telford and Wrekin, 179.6, (323), 197.4, (355)

Derby, 179.6, (462), 200.5, (516)

Sunderland, 179.0, (497), 212.1, (589)

Hartlepool, 178.3, (167), 162.3, (152)

Broxtowe, 177.1, (202), 153.5, (175)

Wolverhampton, 175.8, (463), 222.1, (585)

Birmingham, 174.7, (1995), 211.2, (2412)

Calderdale, 174.0, (368), 182.1, (385)

Oadby and Wigston, 173.6, (99), 133.3, (76)

Manchester, 173.5, (959), 187.6, (1037)

Rochdale, 173.1, (385), 178.9, (398)

Boston, 172.4, (121), 192.4, (135)

Blaby, 172.4, (175), 179.3, (182)

Wigan, 169.8, (558), 175.6, (577)

Northampton, 169.6, (381), 186.1, (418)

South Ribble, 167.9, (186), 198.6, (220)

Darlington, 167.6, (179), 196.6, (210)

Dudley, 166.7, (536), 191.5, (616)

Knowsley, 166.4, (251), 265.8, (401)

South Derbyshire, 166.0, (178), 208.8, (224)

Leeds, 164.9, (1308), 162.1, (1286)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 163.2, (212), 179.4, (233)

Cannock Chase, 161.8, (163), 214.4, (216)

Allerdale, 160.6, (157), 142.2, (139)

West Lancashire, 160.1, (183), 158.3, (181)

Blackburn with Darwen, 159.7, (239), 222.5, (333)

Lancaster, 158.9, (232), 155.4, (227)

Barrow-in-Furness, 156.6, (105), 141.7, (95)

Liverpool, 156.4, (779), 195.2, (972)

Rugby, 156.1, (170), 169.8, (185)

Chesterfield, 155.4, (163), 184.0, (193)

Hounslow, 155.1, (421), 172.7, (469)

East Northamptonshire, 150.2, (142), 168.2, (159)

Stoke-on-Trent, 149.4, (383), 152.5, (391)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 149.4, (169), 161.8, (183)

Rushcliffe, 148.5, (177), 214.8, (256)

Southampton, 148.5, (375), 147.7, (373)

Hull, 146.7, (381), 153.6, (399)

Pendle, 146.6, (135), 162.8, (150)

Ribble Valley, 146.2, (89), 151.1, (92)

Oldham, 145.9, (346), 188.5, (447)

Chorley, 145.5, (172), 184.4, (218)

Bedford, 144.8, (251), 189.3, (328)

South Staffordshire, 143.2, (161), 207.2, (233)

Coventry, 142.4, (529), 163.9, (609)

Woking, 141.9, (143), 139.9, (141)

North Tyneside, 141.4, (294), 164.0, (341)

Wycombe, 140.9, (246), 155.2, (271)

Gosport, 139.1, (118), 115.5, (98)

Redcar and Cleveland, 138.5, (190), 199.8, (274)

County Durham, 135.6, (719), 162.8, (863)

Wychavon, 135.2, (175), 149.1, (193)

Malvern Hills, 134.7, (106), 104.2, (82)

Lichfield, 134.6, (141), 158.5, (166)

South Tyneside, 133.8, (202), 139.8, (211)

North East Lincolnshire, 132.9, (212), 102.2, (163)

Arun, 132.5, (213), 145.6, (234)

Wyre Forest, 132.3, (134), 132.3, (134)

Hyndburn, 132.0, (107), 165.3, (134)

Trafford, 131.9, (313), 138.6, (329)

Hillingdon, 131.3, (403), 164.6, (505)

Sheffield, 130.8, (765), 121.7, (712)

Ealing, 130.2, (445), 187.2, (640)

Solihull, 129.9, (281), 183.0, (396)

Halton, 129.8, (168), 191.6, (248)

Milton Keynes, 129.5, (349), 136.6, (368)

North East Derbyshire, 129.1, (131), 156.7, (159)

Warrington, 128.6, (270), 184.3, (387)

South Kesteven, 128.5, (183), 109.5, (156)

Sefton, 128.4, (355), 172.9, (478)

Shropshire, 127.5, (412), 144.5, (467)

Daventry, 126.8, (109), 125.7, (108)

Tendring, 124.2, (182), 174.7, (256)

Harborough, 122.6, (115), 184.4, (173)

Fylde, 122.6, (99), 132.5, (107)

Portsmouth, 121.9, (262), 151.2, (325)

Sedgemoor, 121.8, (150), 126.6, (156)

Crawley, 121.0, (136), 180.6, (203)

Richmondshire, 121.0, (65), 134.0, (72)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 120.9, (478), 160.6, (635)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 120.8, (412), 121.9, (416)

Rossendale, 120.3, (86), 125.9, (90)

Amber Valley, 120.2, (154), 142.0, (182)

Blackpool, 119.8, (167), 161.4, (225)

Cheshire West and Chester, 119.2, (409), 139.0, (477)

High Peak, 118.7, (110), 140.3, (130)

Stevenage, 118.4, (104), 192.4, (169)

Thurrock, 118.2, (206), 122.7, (214)

North Kesteven, 117.2, (137), 126.6, (148)

Gateshead, 116.8, (236), 123.2, (249)

Huntingdonshire, 116.3, (207), 141.6, (252)

Great Yarmouth, 115.8, (115), 126.8, (126)

Worcester, 115.6, (117), 158.1, (160)

Copeland, 114.4, (78), 240.5, (164)

Barking and Dagenham, 114.1, (243), 163.0, (347)

Harrow, 113.9, (286), 135.4, (340)

Selby, 113.7, (103), 120.3, (109)

West Lindsey, 112.9, (108), 133.8, (128)

Harlow, 111.4, (97), 135.5, (118)

Fareham, 111.0, (129), 113.6, (132)

Breckland, 110.7, (155), 146.5, (205)

Burnley, 110.2, (98), 132.7, (118)

Wirral, 110.2, (357), 130.2, (422)

Spelthorne, 110.2, (110), 170.3, (170)

Bristol, 109.8, (509), 161.2, (747)

Northumberland, 109.5, (353), 117.9, (380)

Swindon, 108.0, (240), 99.0, (220)

Wyre, 107.9, (121), 111.5, (125)

Brent, 107.7, (355), 154.3, (509)

Melton, 107.4, (55), 117.2, (60)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 107.4, (139), 108.2, (140)

Cherwell, 107.0, (161), 81.7, (123)

Bromsgrove, 105.1, (105), 128.2, (128)

Merton, 105.1, (217), 147.7, (305)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 104.7, (317), 110.6, (335)

Aylesbury Vale, 104.3, (208), 121.8, (243)

Brentwood, 103.9, (80), 93.5, (72)

Lincoln, 103.7, (103), 117.8, (117)

Derbyshire Dales, 103.7, (75), 96.8, (70)

Cheshire East, 103.6, (398), 122.9, (472)

Welwyn Hatfield, 103.2, (127), 160.1, (197)

Carlisle, 102.1, (111), 127.0, (138)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 101.5, (188), 134.5, (249)

Oxford, 100.4, (153), 100.4, (153)

Colchester, 99.6, (194), 85.8, (167)

South Gloucestershire, 99.6, (284), 144.5, (412)

Eastleigh, 99.6, (133), 125.8, (168)

Warwick, 99.5, (143), 99.5, (143)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 99.1, (150), 156.6, (237)

Stafford, 99.1, (136), 139.9, (192)

Redbridge, 98.0, (299), 110.1, (336)

South Bucks, 97.1, (68), 108.5, (76)

Norwich, 96.7, (136), 138.7, (195)

Herefordshire, 96.5, (186), 75.7, (146)

Newham, 96.0, (339), 126.0, (445)

Croydon, 95.2, (368), 108.1, (418)

Castle Point, 94.1, (85), 106.2, (96)

Central Bedfordshire, 91.8, (265), 127.8, (369)

Test Valley, 91.2, (115), 118.9, (150)

Stratford-on-Avon, 90.7, (118), 83.0, (108)

North Lincolnshire, 90.5, (156), 94.6, (163)

West Berkshire, 90.2, (143), 99.7, (158)

Watford, 90.1, (87), 132.5, (128)

Harrogate, 88.9, (143), 100.1, (161)

Surrey Heath, 88.5, (79), 76.1, (68)

Wiltshire, 87.8, (439), 121.8, (609)

Torbay, 87.3, (119), 88.8, (121)

Rochford, 87.0, (76), 85.8, (75)

Ipswich, 86.2, (118), 96.4, (132)

Bexley, 85.4, (212), 95.9, (238)

Three Rivers, 84.7, (79), 105.0, (98)

Barnet, 84.6, (335), 107.1, (424)

Havering, 84.4, (219), 112.1, (291)

Mid Sussex, 82.8, (125), 75.5, (114)

Rushmoor, 82.5, (78), 133.2, (126)

Southend-on-Sea, 81.9, (150), 115.2, (211)

Gravesham, 81.4, (87), 119.7, (128)

Ryedale, 81.3, (45), 93.9, (52)

Reading, 81.0, (131), 121.2, (196)

Sutton, 80.9, (167), 119.7, (247)

Dorset, 80.6, (305), 92.5, (350)

Kingston upon Thames, 80.6, (143), 117.2, (208)

Havant, 80.0, (101), 105.4, (133)

Bracknell Forest, 80.0, (98), 108.5, (133)

Worthing, 79.6, (88), 87.7, (97)

North Somerset, 78.6, (169), 89.7, (193)

Basildon, 78.5, (147), 83.9, (157)

Thanet, 78.2, (111), 71.9, (102)

Dartford, 78.1, (88), 106.6, (120)

Epsom and Ewell, 78.1, (63), 104.2, (84)

East Hertfordshire, 77.5, (116), 72.8, (109)

Basingstoke and Deane, 77.0, (136), 94.6, (167)

Waltham Forest, 76.9, (213), 109.0, (302)

Lambeth, 76.4, (249), 114.7, (374)

Braintree, 74.7, (114), 133.0, (203)

Hertsmere, 74.3, (78), 113.4, (119)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 74.2, (73), 112.8, (111)

Broxbourne, 74.0, (72), 94.6, (92)

Dover, 73.6, (87), 64.3, (76)

York, 73.6, (155), 87.8, (185)

Medway, 73.2, (204), 86.2, (240)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 72.6, (110), 87.8, (133)

Craven, 71.8, (41), 45.5, (26)

Swale, 71.3, (107), 101.9, (153)

Maldon, 70.8, (46), 84.7, (55)

North Hertfordshire, 69.6, (93), 100.3, (134)

Broadland, 69.6, (91), 81.8, (107)

Chelmsford, 69.5, (124), 80.2, (143)

Greenwich, 69.1, (199), 94.8, (273)

Haringey, 68.9, (185), 99.4, (267)

Chiltern, 67.8, (65), 90.7, (87)

Enfield, 67.7, (226), 93.8, (313)

Chichester, 67.7, (82), 111.5, (135)

Wandsworth, 67.6, (223), 98.9, (326)

New Forest, 67.2, (121), 93.3, (168)

Richmond upon Thames, 67.2, (133), 85.9, (170)

Runnymede, 67.1, (60), 117.4, (105)

East Cambridgeshire, 66.8, (60), 99.1, (89)

St Albans, 66.7, (99), 108.5, (161)

Hambleton, 66.6, (61), 132.1, (121)

Ashford, 66.1, (86), 94.6, (123)

Lewes, 65.8, (68), 84.2, (87)

Forest of Dean, 65.7, (57), 83.0, (72)

Reigate and Banstead, 65.2, (97), 90.8, (135)

Hackney and City of London, 65.0, (189), 80.1, (233)

South Oxfordshire, 64.8, (92), 66.9, (95)

Dacorum, 64.6, (100), 95.6, (148)

Somerset West and Taunton, 64.5, (100), 100.6, (156)

Mole Valley, 64.2, (56), 95.1, (83)

Cambridge, 64.1, (80), 77.7, (97)

Kensington and Chelsea, 64.0, (100), 93.5, (146)

Mendip, 64.0, (74), 75.3, (87)

Folkestone and Hythe, 63.7, (72), 92.0, (104)

Epping Forest, 63.0, (83), 71.4, (94)

South Somerset, 63.0, (106), 65.9, (111)

Elmbridge, 62.9, (86), 76.0, (104)

Hastings, 62.6, (58), 106.8, (99)

Uttlesford, 62.4, (57), 86.5, (79)

Maidstone, 61.1, (105), 82.1, (141)

Babergh, 60.8, (56), 52.2, (48)

West Suffolk, 60.3, (108), 77.6, (139)

Vale of White Horse, 59.6, (81), 66.9, (91)

Southwark, 58.7, (187), 78.1, (249)

Stroud, 58.4, (70), 107.5, (129)

Mid Devon, 58.3, (48), 74.1, (61)

Eden, 58.2, (31), 112.7, (60)

Tandridge, 57.9, (51), 89.6, (79)

South Northamptonshire, 57.1, (54), 64.6, (61)

South Norfolk, 56.8, (80), 76.0, (107)

Hart, 56.7, (55), 75.2, (73)

Scarborough, 56.1, (61), 59.8, (65)

East Hampshire, 55.6, (68), 94.8, (116)

Camden, 55.5, (150), 66.7, (180)

Tower Hamlets, 54.5, (177), 73.6, (239)

Bromley, 54.5, (181), 86.1, (286)

Bath and North East Somerset, 53.8, (104), 76.1, (147)

East Suffolk, 53.3, (133), 77.0, (192)

South Lakeland, 53.3, (56), 91.4, (96)

Tewkesbury, 52.6, (50), 61.0, (58)

North Norfolk, 52.5, (55), 51.5, (54)

Brighton and Hove, 52.3, (152), 68.8, (200)

Westminster, 52.0, (136), 72.7, (190)

Sevenoaks, 51.3, (62), 61.3, (74)

Lewisham, 51.0, (156), 83.7, (256)

Guildford, 50.3, (75), 93.3, (139)

Exeter, 50.2, (66), 71.5, (94)

Adur, 49.8, (32), 71.5, (46)

Wokingham, 48.5, (83), 77.1, (132)

Eastbourne, 48.2, (50), 97.4, (101)

Wealden, 47.7, (77), 66.9, (108)

South Cambridgeshire, 47.1, (75), 77.3, (123)

Teignbridge, 47.0, (63), 57.4, (77)

Winchester, 46.5, (58), 87.3, (109)

Waverley, 42.7, (54), 79.2, (100)

Mid Suffolk, 42.4, (44), 43.3, (45)

Isle of Wight, 42.3, (60), 104.4, (148)

Horsham, 41.7, (60), 73.7, (106)

Tonbridge and Malling, 41.6, (55), 42.4, (56)

Tunbridge Wells, 40.4, (48), 63.2, (75)

West Oxfordshire, 39.8, (44), 53.3, (59)

Cheltenham, 39.6, (46), 65.3, (76)

Plymouth, 39.3, (103), 48.1, (126)

Cotswold, 38.9, (35), 60.1, (54)

Islington, 38.8, (94), 68.5, (166)

East Lindsey, 38.1, (54), 71.3, (101)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 37.8, (216), 58.9, (337)

East Devon, 37.6, (55), 63.6, (93)

Canterbury, 37.5, (62), 54.4, (90)

Gloucester, 34.8, (45), 79.8, (103)

Rother, 33.3, (32), 44.8, (43)

North Devon, 19.6, (19), 25.7, (25)

South Hams, 17.2, (15), 24.1, (21)

Torridge, 11.7, (8), 13.2, (9)

West Devon, 9.0, (5), 19.7, (11)