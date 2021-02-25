Latest UK Covid-19 vaccine figures, by nation and age group

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A total of 18,691,835 people in the UK have now received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, according to Government figures published on February 25.

This is the equivalent of 28.0% of the total UK population, and 35.5% of people aged 18 and over.

(PA graphic)

Here are the detailed figures for each nation:

– England

A total of 15,794,992 people had received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine up to February 24, according to NHS England.

This is the equivalent of 28.1% of the total population of England, and 35.7% of people aged 18 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

The latest available breakdown for age groups in England is for doses given up to February 21.

By this date, an estimated 94.3% of people aged 80 and over had received their first dose, along with 100.3% of people aged 75-79, 94.4% of people aged 70-74 and 75.3% of people aged 65 to 69.

The percentage for 75-79 year-olds is over 100% because population estimates do not correspond exactly to the number of people eligible for a first dose in that area.

A total of 94.0% of residents of older adult care homes in England eligible to have their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine had received the jab by February 21, as well as 71.5% of eligible staff in older adult care homes.

Care home residents and staff are classed as eligible for the vaccine if they have not had Covid-19 in the previous 28 days.

(PA graphic)

– Wales

As of 10pm February 24, 889,270 people had received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, according to Public Health Wales.

This is the equivalent of 28.2% of the total population of Wales, and 35.2% of people aged 18 and over.

A total of 90.9% of people aged 80 and over had received their first dose, along with 93.1% of people aged 75-79 and 92.5% of people aged 70-74.

The latest figure for care home residents is 85.3%, for care home workers it is 86.2%, and for the clinically extremely vulnerable aged 16-69 it is 85.6%.

Public Health Wales said people may appear more than once in these totals. For example, someone aged 80 and over who lives in a care home will be included in the percentage for those 80 and over and also in the percentage for those in a care home.

– Scotland

As of 8.30am on February 25, 1,515,980 people had received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, according to the Scottish Government.

This is the equivalent of 27.7% of the total population of Scotland, and 34.2% of people aged 18 and over.

The proportion of people aged 80 or over to receive a first jab has exceeded the estimated population for this age group, as has the proportion of people aged 75-79.

An estimated 98% of people aged 70-74 have had their first dose, along with 85% of people aged 65-69.

Some 98% of residents in all care homes have had their first dose. The figure for staff in older adult care homes is 96%, while the figure for staff in all care homes is 83%.

Scotland's biggest ever vaccination programme has now reached a third (33.4%) of those who will be offered a #coronavirus vaccine. Over one and a half million people in Scotland have had their first dose. Read more ➡ https://t.co/XAOxaChnc3 pic.twitter.com/opclNrUeix — Scot Gov Health (@scotgovhealth) February 25, 2021

– Northern Ireland

A total of 491,593 people had received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine as of February 24, according to the Northern Ireland Department of Health.

This is the equivalent of 26.0% of the total population of Northern Ireland, and 33.8% of people aged 18 and over.

As of February 23, 95% of people aged 80 and over are estimated to have had their first dose of vaccine, along with 90% of people aged 75-79, 84% of people aged 70-74 and 69% of people aged 65-69.

The progress to date includes first doses received by the following groups:⬇️ pic.twitter.com/nEg09JfnvP — Department of Health (@healthdpt) February 24, 2021

All care homes in Northern Ireland have been visited and offered the first dose of the vaccine.