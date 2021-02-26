Fijian rugby team sing ‘moving’ hymn from balconies of quarantine hotel

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Fijian rugby league team has sung a “moving and emotional” hymn from the balconies of the Australian hotel in which they have been quarantined.

The Kaiviti Silktails were filmed singing and clapping from the windows of their hotel rooms at Sofitel Wentworth Hotel in Sydney on the last day of a two-week isolation period.

The semi-professional team are in Australia to play in the Ron Massey Cup and were singing to give thanks to hotel staff at the end of their stay.

Costa Argyrous, a hotelier from Savusavu, Fiji, travelled with the Silktails to Sydney and filmed the moment their tribute from the window of his own hotel room where he has been isolating.

“It was magnificent… I was totally unaware this was going to happen,” the 58-year-old told the PA news agency.

“Everybody came out from the streets and the units to see the boys and they were all very moved and emotional.

“I’m so proud of them the way they performed and behaved.”

Mr Argyrous, who moved to Fiji three years ago but is originally from Sydney and was returning to Australia for his daughter’s wedding, said the team co-ordinated their singing via text beforehand.