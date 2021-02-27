What the papers say – February 27

The nation’s papers are led by reaction to the Duke of Sussex’s appearance on James Corden’s US talk show The Late Late Show.
The Daily Mirror says the Queen has told Harry she was glad he and Meghan had “found happiness”, while the royal has revealed his move to the US was about “stepping back, rather than stepping down”.
Meanwhile the Daily Star slams the “publicity-shy” duke’s appearance on the talk show, dubbing him “The Fresh Prince of Hot Air”.
Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph leads with Alex Salmond’s comments that Scotland’s “leadership has failed”, as the former first minister gave evidence at Holyrood about the Scottish Government’s unlawful investigation of harassment claims against him.
The i weekend says over-40s are slated to receive their Covid jabs in April, while the Daily Express relays deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van Tam’s warning for vaccinated Britons against “taking their foot off the brake”.
The Daily Mail reports there are demands for an inquiry over “too many” fatalities wrongly blamed on Covid.
The FT Weekend carries an interview with Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who says the nation’s finances are facing “enormous strains” ahead of Wednesday’s Budget reveal.
The Guardian leads with a newly-declassified US intelligence report implicating Saudi Arabia’s crown prince in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Supermarkets are throwing out the equivalent of 190 million meals a year, according to The Independent.
And The Sun leads with accusations from former The Apprentice star Lottie Lion that the show “ruined her life”.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe