What the papers say – February 27

The nation’s papers are led by reaction to the Duke of Sussex’s appearance on James Corden’s US talk show The Late Late Show.

The Daily Mirror says the Queen has told Harry she was glad he and Meghan had “found happiness”, while the royal has revealed his move to the US was about “stepping back, rather than stepping down”.

Meanwhile the Daily Star slams the “publicity-shy” duke’s appearance on the talk show, dubbing him “The Fresh Prince of Hot Air”.

Tomorrow’s #frontpage – MORE PUBLICITY FOR PUBLICITY SHY BLOKE: The Fresh Prince of Hot Air #tomorrowspaperstoday Read more: https://t.co/acl5NEkOha pic.twitter.com/TCbionQjBt — Daily Star (@dailystar) February 26, 2021

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph leads with Alex Salmond’s comments that Scotland’s “leadership has failed”, as the former first minister gave evidence at Holyrood about the Scottish Government’s unlawful investigation of harassment claims against him.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Salmond denounces Sturgeon'#TomorrowsPapersToday 📩 Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/tlYMNUKPpj pic.twitter.com/s5jp97QOY9 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 26, 2021

The i weekend says over-40s are slated to receive their Covid jabs in April, while the Daily Express relays deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van Tam’s warning for vaccinated Britons against “taking their foot off the brake”.

Saturday's front page: Over-40s to get vaccine in April #iweekend #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Y571tKufnj — i newspaper (@theipaper) February 26, 2021 EXPRESS: Don’t wreck it now! #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/QZYL2JOarp — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) February 26, 2021

The Daily Mail reports there are demands for an inquiry over “too many” fatalities wrongly blamed on Covid.

The FT Weekend carries an interview with Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who says the nation’s finances are facing “enormous strains” ahead of Wednesday’s Budget reveal.

Just published: front page of FT Weekend, UK edition, Saturday 27 February https://t.co/eBuyOTA07h pic.twitter.com/wpR6i5sOh5 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 26, 2021

The Guardian leads with a newly-declassified US intelligence report implicating Saudi Arabia’s crown prince in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Guardian front page, Saturday 27 February 2021: Saudi crown prince approved Khashoggi murder – US report pic.twitter.com/zWZzU1cMeG — The Guardian (@guardian) February 26, 2021

Supermarkets are throwing out the equivalent of 190 million meals a year, according to The Independent.

And The Sun leads with accusations from former The Apprentice star Lottie Lion that the show “ruined her life”.