Harry praised for ‘unstinting support’ as patron of London Marathon Charitable Trust

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The London Marathon Charitable Trust has hailed the Duke of Sussex for his “unstinting support” during his nine years as patron.

The role, which was on a three-year term and was renewed twice, came to an end in January, and it was decided it would not be renewed.

Harry and Meghan were stripped of their remaining patronages as the couple confirmed Megxit was permanent last week.

Sir Rodney Walker, chairman of The London Marathon Charitable Trust, said the duke had been a “wonderful” patron since 2012, adding: “We are immensely grateful for his unstinting support and interest in our work over the past nine years.