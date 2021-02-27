Saturday, February 27th 2021 Show Links
News / UK

Harry praised for ‘unstinting support’ as patron of London Marathon Charitable Trust

by Press Association
February 27, 2021, 11:23 am
The Duke of Sussex poses with the winner of the men’s marathon Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge and women’s marathon Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei during the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon (Paul Harding/PA)
The Duke of Sussex poses with the winner of the men’s marathon Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge and women’s marathon Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei during the 2019 Virgin Money London Marathon (Paul Harding/PA)

The London Marathon Charitable Trust has hailed the Duke of Sussex for his “unstinting support” during his nine years as patron.

The role, which was on a three-year term and was renewed twice, came to an end in January, and it was decided it would not be renewed.

Harry and Meghan were stripped of their remaining patronages as the couple confirmed Megxit was permanent last week.

Sir Rodney Walker, chairman of The London Marathon Charitable Trust, said the duke had been a “wonderful” patron since 2012, adding: “We are immensely grateful for his unstinting support and interest in our work over the past nine years.

Register

You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue

Register with Facebook Register with Google

Reset your password

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.

Don't have an account? Click here to register

More from the Press and Journal