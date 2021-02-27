Welsh lockdown rules changed to allow households with a baby to bubble

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Coronavirus regulations in Wales have been changed to allow a household with a baby aged under one to form a bubble with one other household.

First Minister Mark Drakeford announced the relaxation, which applies from Saturday February 27, in a written statement issued by the Welsh Government.

Wales entered Level 4 restrictions, a national lockdown, on December 20 and rules mean people are generally unable to form extended households, also known as bubbles.

The only exception had previously been for adults living alone or living alone with children, who were able to form a support bubble with one other household.

For now, we need to #StayHome. We’re seeing encouraging signs – the green shoots of spring have sprung. Cases are going down, and more and more people are being vaccinated every day. Please stick with it – we can do this 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/XMpft8vMwU — Welsh Government #StayHome🏠 (@WelshGovernment) February 27, 2021

Mr Drakeford said households in Wales had always been able to have contact with others on compassionate grounds, or to assist with childcare.

But he said the regulations were now being amended to allow households with one or more children aged under one to form a support bubble with one other household “for any purpose”.

“This seeks to ensure new parents can receive support from friends or family during the crucial first year of a baby’s life.

“This will also help the baby’s development,” Mr Drakeford said.

“In addition 16 or 17-year-olds living alone or with others of the same age but no adult in their household, can also now form a support bubble with one other household.

“If someone in a support bubble develops symptoms or tests positive for coronavirus, all members of the bubble must self-isolate.”