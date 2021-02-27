Captain Sir Tom Moore honoured with church bells and homemade tributes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Homemade tributes displayed in windows, flags flying at half mast and bell-ringing at churches were among the ways people across the UK paid their respects to Captain Sir Tom Moore on the day of his funeral.

With pandemic rules restricting the ceremony on Saturday to eight members of Sir Tom’s immediate family, the public were urged to find other ways to pay tribute to the charity fundraiser.

Alfie McAnespie, 13, rang the bell 100 times at a church in Chicksands, Bedfordshire, at midday on Saturday in Sir Tom’s honour.

“I was able to ring the local church bell today 100 times (to) mark the life of the 100-year-old who inspired the nation,” he tweeted.

Church bells across the county rang out in honour of Captain Sir Tom today to mark his funeral. I was able to ring the local church bell today a 100 times in mark the life of the 100-year-old who inspired the nation. #SirTomMoore @MillfieldPrep @itvnews @itvanglia pic.twitter.com/EMUeD2ZtVr — Alfie McAnespie (@_pintsizehero) February 27, 2021

Gloucester’s city police Twitter account also shared a video of Gloucester Cathedral’s bells being rung in tribute to the Second World War veteran.

“Well done @GlosCathedral for your tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore,” @GlosCityPolice tweeted.

Well done @GlosCathedral for your tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore.Dont forget to turn the volume up 😁 pic.twitter.com/LDN6cCUrvj — Glos City Police (@GlosCityPolice) February 27, 2021

Others paid their respects by flying their flags at half-mast, including Bedford Borough Council.

“In honour of Captain Sir Tom Moore whose funeral takes place today we are flying our flags at half mast. Rest in peace Sir Tom,” the council tweeted.

In honour of Captain Sir Tom Moore whose funeral takes place today we are flying our flags at half mast. Rest in peace Sir Tom. #WeSaluteYou A book of condolence has been opened online at https://t.co/d7dHgaBRp5 pic.twitter.com/eAarNpAAsW — Bedford Borough #StayAtHome (@BedfordTweets) February 27, 2021

Meanwhile, the Arnold family from Hull filled their window with flags and pictures of Sir Tom.

“Me and my family did this yesterday, in honour of Captain Tom!” @Kupokuponut tweeted. “He was so truly inspirational to us all. I hope you get to see this. We’re all thinking of you today”.

Me and my family did this yesterday, in honour of Captain Tom! He was so truly inspirational to us all. I hope you get to see this. We're all thinking of you today ♥️ pic.twitter.com/jox53GekYj — HappyLisaYay/Cap/Here for Otso Berg. (@Kupokuponut) February 27, 2021

Sir Tom’s family paid tribute to him during the funeral, saying his “message and his spirit lives on”.

There are plans to plant trees around the world in his honour, with the hope that the Trees for Tom initiative will result in a wood in his home county of Yorkshire and the reforestation of part of India, where he served during the Second World War.