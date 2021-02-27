Police name man stabbed to death in Paddington Green

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 19-year-old man who was stabbed to death in central London has been named as Ahmed Beker.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Paddington Green at 9.13pm following reports of a stabbing, where they found the teenage victim.

Despite the efforts of police and paramedics, he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A murder investigation is underway after a fatal stabbing in Paddington Green, W2 this evening. Anyone with information that could help detectives is urged to call 101 or tweet @MetCC using the ref 7919/26FEB. Or call @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111. https://t.co/hAxukYjL5f — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 26, 2021

The force said on Saturday that the victim was Mr Beker, who lived in the area, and his next of kin had been informed.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place at Westminster Mortuary on Sunday, it added.

No arrests have been made and detectives are keen to hear from anyone who has images or video of the incident or who saw the events leading up to it.

A Section 60 order granting police additional stop and search powers has been enacted in the area until 2pm on Sunday.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference CAD7919/26FEB.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.