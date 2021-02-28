Hungarian castle lit up in Welsh colours to mark St David’s Day

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Welsh flag has been projected on to a remote Hungarian castle to mark St David’s Day.

Breda Castle in south-east Hungary was lit up in the colours of Y Ddraig Goch as the Welsh national anthem was played.

However, coronavirus restrictions meant no audience could be present.

The Welsh-Hungarian Cultural Association worked with local residents to arrange the light presentation.

Elizabeth Sillo, chairman of the organisation, said: “We wanted to send a message to our Welsh friends as they mark St David’s Day in an undoubtedly difficult year.

“We’d like everyone in Wales to know that there’s a place in Hungary where people have such admiration for their culture and where they are always welcome.

Children in the village have been learning about Wales (WHCA/PA)

“Located in a remote part of the Great Hungarian Plain, close to the Romanian border, Breda Castle is best known as Europe’s first permanent projection mapping installation and so it gave locals the perfect opportunity to send their best wishes to Wales from afar.”

The gesture was inspired by the people of nearby Kunagota, which has been nicknamed Hungary’s Welshest village.

Residents there have grown fond of Wales since Ms Sillo, a Kunagota-born classical singer, returned to her roots from Cardiff and introduced Welsh hymns to the community a few years ago.

More recently, villagers have been exchanging video messages and gifts with the town of Montgomery in mid Wales, which has literary links to Hungary.

Local children and adults spent the weekend before St David’s Day learning about Welsh culture, while Hungarian-language posters were also distributed across the village.

Villagers spent the weekend before St David’s Day learning about Welsh culture

Balint Brunner, founding member of the Welsh-Hungarian Cultural Association, said: “We were inspired by St David’s well-known maxim, ‘gwnewch y pethau bychain’, or ‘do the little things’.

“For this reason, we are sharing small acts of love and kindness from Hungarian individuals and organisations this year, including children’s performances and a daffodil-themed painting by Kunagota-born Klara Gyomber.”