What the papers say – March 1

The emergence of the new Brazilian coronavirus variant in the UK and previews of this week’s Budget dominate the nation’s papers.

The Guardian says the Government is facing urgent calls for tougher border measures after six people in the UK were found to have been infected with the new Brazilian strain of the coronavirus.

Guardian front page, Monday 1 March 2021: Alarm over border delays as new Brazil strain hits UK pic.twitter.com/QuDyFteSg9 — The Guardian (@guardian) February 28, 2021

The i says there is a race on to stop the spread of the Brazilian strain, while The Daily Telegraph leads on efforts to track down those carrying the new variant.

Monday's front page: Race to stop mutant Brazil strain in UK#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/pIsgJfcU3d — i newspaper (@theipaper) February 28, 2021 The front page of the Daily Telegraph: 'Hunt for UK patient with Brazil mutation' #TomorrowsPapersToday 📩 Sign up for the Front Page newsletter: https://t.co/QHsh1NXonI pic.twitter.com/osVdGMvLAb — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 28, 2021

The Times reports on the Brazilian variant, but its main story is a vow from Home Secretary Priti Patel that “people smugglers will be jailed for life”.

And Metro says EU countries are “sitting on 4.85 million unused Covid vaccinations” have been urged to use them or give them to poorer nations.

On the Budget, The Independent leads on a call from the Labour Party for Chancellor Rishi Sunak not to raise taxes, cut welfare or freeze public sector pay, saying it would be a “triple hammer blow” to the UK’s recovery from the pandemic.

The Daily Mirror says former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has demanded that Mr Sunak use his budget to boost jobs.

The Daily Express leads on Mr Sunak pledging: “I’ll keep spending to get Britain moving”.

The Financial Times, however, says Britain’s “rapid vaccine rollout” is expected to spur a faster economic recovery than previously feared.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 1 March https://t.co/Yg7VIHHlI9 pic.twitter.com/m9y9oe6TQl — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) February 28, 2021

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail splashes with a story on “justice in retreat”, reporting half of British police stations have closed in 10 years.

And the Daily Star says socks and sandals are making a comeback.