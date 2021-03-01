Lockdown support by Big Issue to its vendors tops £1 million

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Big Issue has given more than £1 million of support to its vendors, who have been hit by the economic lockdown.

Around 2,110 people who sell the magazine have shared £1,062,000 since the beginning of the pandemic, it was announced.

Big Issue vendors are self-employed, buying magazines for £1.50 before selling them on for £3, so they are not eligible for furlough and cannot work from home.

When the UK first locked down last March, an emergency appeal was launched, while many people took out subscriptions.

Lord John Bird, Founder of The Big Issue, said: “We want to thank everyone who has supported us and our vendors along the journey we have been through and helped us to reach this magnificent milestone.

“These essential funds have meant that we have been able to support vendors while they have been unable to sell the magazine on the streets.

“The announcement of Britain’s roadmap out of lockdown has offered some hope for our vendors, but we still have a way to go until the high streets are as busy as they once were.”

Paul Cheal, chief executive of The Big Issue Group, said: “This is a significant moment.

“At this most difficult of times for The Big Issue our readers, old and new, have come forward. We have been able to distribute these funds, as cash or vouchers or other support needed, thanks to those who subscribed, donated and helped.”

The Big Issue published an impact report, documenting the seismic shift the organisation has undergone in the past 12 months.

Subscriptions grew from a small number to 10,000 in just 30 days, while retailers including Sainsbury’s, the Co-op, McColl’s, Asda and Waitrose sold the magazine for the first time.