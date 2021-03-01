Philip transferred to another hospital for tests on pre-existing heart condition

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Duke of Edinburgh has been transferred to a different hospital to undergo testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition, Buckingham Palace has said.

Philip was shielded from public view as he left King Edward VII’s hospital in central London on Monday morning where he had been receiving treatment for an infection.

Umbrellas were held up as he made his way into a waiting ambulance, at the rear of the hospital, and was taken to St Bartholomew’s Hospital, also in central London.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

“The duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.”

The duke, who is three months away from his 100th birthday, was initially admitted nearly two weeks ago for a few days as a precautionary measure after feeling unwell.

Philip has been treated for heart problems in the past and in 2011 was rushed to hospital by helicopter from Sandringham after suffering chest pains as the royal family was preparing for Christmas.

In the serious health scare, he was treated for a blocked coronary artery at Papworth Hospital in Cambridgeshire and underwent a minimally invasive procedure of coronary stenting.

Staff shielded the hospital’s rear exit with umbrellas as Philip left (Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

The Queen, their children and grandchildren visited during his four-night stay, which saw him spend Christmas and Boxing Day in hospital.

St Bartholomew’s is an internationally renowned hospital in the City of London, close to St Paul’s Cathedral.

Barts Heart Centre is Europe’s largest specialised cardiovascular service and is a centre of excellence for both cardiac and cancer care.