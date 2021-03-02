Dutch princess, 15, to study in Wales from the autumn

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Dutch princess is set to study at a college in Wales from this autumn.

Her Royal Highness Princess Alexia of the Netherlands will attend UWC Atlantic College, based at St Donat’s Castle in the Vale of Glamorgan.

The princess, who turns 16 in June, will begin her course at the boarding school this summer.

She will join other students include Princess Leonor – the heir to the Spanish throne, who also went through the UWC selection process.

Alexia Juliana Marcela Laurentien, Princess of the Netherlands, Princess of Orange-Nassau, is the second daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima.

The King also attended the college from 1983 to 1985.

Na de zomer vervolgt Prinses Alexia haar middelbare schooltijd aan het @UWCAtlanticCollege in Llantwit Major in Wales. Zij gaat daar op voor haar Internationaal Baccalaureaat. Prinses Alexia zit nu in de 4e klas van het Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet.https://t.co/FBqzpx1FHZ pic.twitter.com/aF7eWwBJk4 — Koninklijk Huis (@koninklijkhuis) March 2, 2021

In a statement, the Royal Household of the Netherlands confirmed: “After the summer, Her Royal Highness Princess Alexia of the Netherlands will continue her secondary school studies at the United World College of the Atlantic (UWC Atlantic College) in Llantwit Major in Wales, where she will pursue her International Baccalaureate.

“Princess Alexia is currently in her fourth year at the Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet in The Hague.”

The statement added that the princess’s time at school is private and requested that her privacy continues to be respected.

Jens Waltermann, executive director of UWC International, said: “We are always delighted when a student chooses to join the UWC global education movement.

“UWC’s mission is to make education a force to unite people, nations and cultures for peace and sustainability. We fulfil this mission by bringing together young people who would otherwise never meet.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Alexia of the Netherlands will join 4,500 other students from 155 countries, and from a diverse range of backgrounds, at one of our 18 schools.

“It doesn’t matter where a student comes from to access a UWC education, with over 75% of all students receiving partial or full scholarships.

“What matters is their potential to contribute towards building a better and more just future for all.

“Now more than ever we need to educate global citizens who want to engage in discourse, whatever their background or beliefs.”

The castle grounds include a moat, battlements and dungeons (UWC/PA)

UWC Atlantic, which has 350 students aged from 15 to 19, was the organisation’s founding college and was established in 1962.

It is located in the 12th century St Donat’s Castle, which was once the home of American millionaire William Randolph Hearst and enjoys views of the Bristol Channel.

The castle grounds include a moat, battlements, dungeons and tiered gardens, as well as a witch named Mally-y-Nos.