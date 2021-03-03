What the papers say – March 3

Something went wrong - please try again later.

News about the Budget and its expected furlough measures dominates the nation’s papers on Wednesday.

The Daily Telegraph leads on Wednesday’s Budget, saying Chancellor Rishi Sunak will announce an extension to Government furlough measures amid calls for a faster reopening of the economy.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Furlough extended as calls grow for quicker reopening'#TomorrowsPapersToday Envelope with downwards arrow above Sign up for the Front Page newsletter: https://t.co/tlYMNUKPpj pic.twitter.com/GsdlNR7qjJ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 2, 2021

The i says the Government’s job protection scheme will be prolonged until September, an angle The Guardian takes up under a headline of “Sunak extends the safety net”.

Budget 2021: 18 months of furlough as scheme extended to September Wednesday's front page#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/7raNsRNSvp — i newspaper (@theipaper) March 2, 2021 Guardian front page, Wednesday 3 March 2021: Sunak extends the safety net pic.twitter.com/4da65wwgps — The Guardian (@guardian) March 2, 2021

Metro and The Independent lead on the same Budget news, which the Daily Express previews as “Rishi’s budget lifeline to help millions”.

Tomorrow's paper tonight 📰 RISHI KEEPING FURLOUGH UP TILL OCTOBER 🔴 Employees still get 80% of wages after lockdown lifted to ward off huge job losses 🔴 'Light is at the end of the tunnel', says Chancellor as UK on road map to recovery#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/XWiojyukFp — Metro (@MetroUK) March 2, 2021 INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Furlough scheme set to last until end of September #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MVObwpeKCx — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 2, 2021 Tomorrow's front page: Rishi's Budget lifeline to help millions #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/jad9Fmeu8h — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) March 2, 2021

And the Daily Mirror leads on Britain’s ailing pubs, calling on Mr Sunak to “give struggling landlords a lifeline”.

Meanwhile, NHS staff “could be forced to have a jab”, according to the Daily Mail.

The Sun launches its campaign for the Euros to be held in the UK.

Tomorrow's front page: England World Cup hero Sir Geoff Hurst backs Boris Johnson’s offer to host Euros in UK https://t.co/yhExEXTcva pic.twitter.com/kF5heUvEiK — The Sun (@TheSun) March 2, 2021

The Financial Times says City authorities are poised to conduct an overhaul of listing rules.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 3 March https://t.co/apRy32MRMb pic.twitter.com/uZULUFa4EI — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 2, 2021

And the Daily Star leads on a couple who missed out on a lottery windfall because of a blunder.