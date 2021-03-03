Yukon man shares delight in Covid vaccine by bhangra dancing on frozen lake

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A dancer from Canada shared his delight in receiving the Covid-19 vaccine by bhangra dancing on a frozen lake.

Gurdeep Pandher, from the Yukon, went viral for the uplifting video that showed him spreading joy through the traditional Punjab dance.

The 43-year-old was given his first vaccine dose yesterday, which he said “went wonderfully”.

He told the PA news agency: “It was easy I did not even feel it, and even after the vaccine, I felt okay.

“You know sometimes we see in social media, or other platforms, people are concerned about the vaccine. but I did not feel anything like that. And then I went to a frozen lake in the Yukon to dance bhangra.

“It was an awesome experience, just to celebrate it and share the joy with the world.”

Mr Pandher, who moved to Yukon 10 years ago, lives in a wilderness cabin just outside of Whitehorse. The city is the first capital in Canada to offer vaccines to everyone aged 18 and older.

Despite the cold surroundings, he said the high energy movements kept him warm.

He has been sharing videos of himself dancing around the frozen Yukon to try and bring hope and happiness during the pandemic.

“I understand that it’s not easy to be positive these days when we have a lot of pressures we have this global pandemic going on,” he said.

“It is not easy, and people have really been suffering, but I feel that still, we can find joy if we want to if we think that tomorrow, or the day after tomorrow, things will be better things.

“We are going through a long dark night but there will be a beautiful sunrise eventually, that hope can bring the joy, and just looking forward to that beautiful sunrise can create positivity and it’s important to be positive. It doesn’t matter how tough, or hard our life is.”