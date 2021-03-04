What the papers say – March 4

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Reaction to Rishi Sunak’s Budget and a Buckingham Palace inquiry into bullying claims are among the stories making the front pages on Thursday.

The Times writes the Chancellor will raise taxes to their highest level since the 1960s as he attempts to repair the nation’s finances, which have been hit hard by the pandemic.

THE TIMES: Highest tax levels for 50 years #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LN75hrH53k — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 3, 2021

The Daily Telegraph also reports on the Budget, saying plans to freeze thresholds for income tax, inheritance tax and capital gains tax are a “five-year tax grab”.

Metro leads with the headline “Risky Sunak”, the Financial Times says the plans are “spend now, tax later”, as does The Guardian.

Thursday's front page:RISKY SUNAK#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/jF8BTHgbaw — Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) March 3, 2021 Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Thursday March 4 https://t.co/Y5MZ81Xrkc pic.twitter.com/mjuhHmUbwL — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 3, 2021 Guardian front page, Thursday 4 March 2021: Spend now, pay later: Sunak flags major tax rises as Covid bill soars pic.twitter.com/ddz2IIgWqL — The Guardian (@guardian) March 3, 2021

The i writes 1.3 million people will be “dragged” into the tax system to help pay for Britain’s recovery from Covid-19, while The Sun says Mr Sunak did “all he could … to lift spirits”, writing booze and fuel duty will be frozen.

Thursday's front page: Highest taxes since 1960s#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/BpAtn3Z2w3 — i newspaper (@theipaper) March 3, 2021 Tomorrow's front page: From housing to income tax – have Rishi Sunak’s Budget policies left your glass half full? pic.twitter.com/B2yj7MGL7u — The Sun (@TheSun) March 3, 2021

And the Daily Express carries Mr Sunak’s words that the “recovery begins today”.

Away from the budget, and the “monarchy in crisis” leads the Daily Mirror, which writes the Queen “went to war” with Harry and Meghan as Buckingham Palace ordered an investigation into claims the Duchess bullied staff.

Tomorrow's front page: Royal aides 'incandescent' over Meghan Markle smear claims amid all-out war at Palace #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/ZrZ4wuRVYA pic.twitter.com/Qlt1gwOjMI — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) March 3, 2021

The Daily Mail says the inquiry is “unprecedented”, while the Daily Star‘s take on the news is “unhappy families”.