MP apologises as builders disrupt virtual Commons contribution

An MP has apologised after building works disrupted her contribution to a Commons debate.

Called to make her virtual contribution to a discussion on Wednesday’s Budget statement, Labour MP Nadia Whittome remained silent and wide-eyed as the sound of works taking place nearby could be heard.

After a few minutes’ pause, Ms Whittome (Nottingham East) said she was “really sorry” for the background noise caused by “building work” going on in her house.

Invited to make her speech by Deputy Speaker Dame Rosie Winterton, Ms Whittome appeared on screen and background voices and scraping sounds could be heard behind her.

After a short pause, Ms Whittome said: “Sorry, Madame Deputy Speaker – thank you.

“Gosh, I’m really sorry Madame Deputy Speaker, we’ve got building work going on in the house at the moment.”

After collecting herself and a brief “okay” following laughter from the few MPs in the chamber, Ms Whittome went on to complete her speech which focused on the lack of support for public services.

The Labour MP said Wednesday’s Budget statement was Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s chance “to put it right”.