Child dies following rescue from maisonette fire

A child has died following a fire in a block of flats in south London.

Firefighters rescued a woman and two children from the top floor of the building and all three were taken to hospital on Saturday morning, London Fire Brigade said.

One child died shortly before 8am while the woman, 34, and the second child remain in a serious condition, police said.

The fire service said six engines and around 40 firefighters were called to the blaze at the block of maisonettes in Russett Way, Greenwich, at 5.44am on Saturday.

“Part of the top floor of a split-level maisonette was damaged by the fire,” London Fire Brigade said.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus rescued a woman and two children from the top the floor of the property.

“They have all been taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews, where sadly one of the children passed away.”

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “Three people, a 34-year-old woman and two children, sustained injuries and were taken to south London hospitals.

“Despite the best efforts of the emergency services and hospital staff, one of the children sadly died shortly before 8am.

“The 34-year-old woman and the second child remain in a serious condition.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.