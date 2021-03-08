Tuesday, March 9th 2021 Show Links
In Video: Tunnel Of Light unveiled at London hospital

by Press Association
March 8, 2021, 9:39 am
Trauma and orthopaedic surgeon Frank Acquaah looks at the Tunnel Of Light at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Artists have unveiled an immersive installation named the Tunnel Of Light at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital in London.

It comes as the hospital celebrates administering 100,000 Covid vaccinations.

The structure features 160 “sun pixel” lightboxes covering 25 square metres.

Hyundai commissioned light artists SquidSoup to create the tunnel.

