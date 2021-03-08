In Video: Tunnel Of Light unveiled at London hospital

Artists have unveiled an immersive installation named the Tunnel Of Light at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital in London.
It comes as the hospital celebrates administering 100,000 Covid vaccinations.
The structure features 160 “sun pixel” lightboxes covering 25 square metres.
Hyundai commissioned light artists SquidSoup to create the tunnel.
