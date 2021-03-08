Weather warning for wind issued for England and Wales

Something went wrong - please try again later.

England and Wales are set to be battered by strong winds and heavy showers later this week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind for the two countries from Wednesday evening which it says could lead to some short-term loss of power and delays to transport.

The warning issued by the weather service, in place between 9pm on Wednesday until 3pm on Thursday, said: “Strong winds accompanied by heavy and blustery showers may bring some disruption to England and Wales.”

⚠️ Yellow Weather Warning issued ⚠️ Wind across England and WalesWednesday 2100 – Thursday 1500 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfsStay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/WEowinKvem — Met Office (@metoffice) March 8, 2021

Gusts of 50-55mph are expected, which could rise to 60-70mph on coasts and hills.

The Met Office said there would probably be “delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges” as well as “delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport”.

It said “some short-term loss of power and other services” is possible, while some bus and train services could be affected, with some journeys taking longer.