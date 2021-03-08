Weather warning for wind issued for England and Wales

England and Wales are set to be battered by strong winds and heavy showers later this week.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind for the two countries from Wednesday evening which it says could lead to some short-term loss of power and delays to transport.
The warning issued by the weather service, in place between 9pm on Wednesday until 3pm on Thursday, said: “Strong winds accompanied by heavy and blustery showers may bring some disruption to England and Wales.”
Gusts of 50-55mph are expected, which could rise to 60-70mph on coasts and hills.
The Met Office said there would probably be “delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges” as well as “delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport”.
It said “some short-term loss of power and other services” is possible, while some bus and train services could be affected, with some journeys taking longer.
