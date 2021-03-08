Tuesday, March 9th 2021 Show Links
Unique thermal heating installed at Bath Abbey

by Press Association
March 8, 2021, 4:03 pm
Canon Guy Bridgewater looks at the thermal heating works inside the famous abbey (Ben Birchall/PA)
Work to install eco-friendly heating in Bath Abbey using hot water from the city’s Roman baths is close to completion.

The new system, which is being switched on this week, has seen underfloor heating pipework laid in the famous abbey.

A total of 10 custom-built EnergyBlade heat exchangers have been installed to collect heat from the thermal spring water that flows through the Roman drain from the baths and down into the River Avon.

Every day around 1.1 million litres of hot water flow through the drain which stays a constant 40C all year round.

