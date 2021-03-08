Five murder suspects remain on the run a year after nightclub stabbing

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Detectives have appealed for help finding five murder suspects who remain on the run a year after a 24-year-old was fatally stabbed in the neck as he left a nightclub.

Ricardo Fuller had been to a friend’s 30th birthday party at the venue on Ilford High Road on March 7 last year when he was attacked.

He staggered back inside the club but collapsed from his injuries and died a few hours later in hospital.

Five suspects were identified through CCTV footage and were due to be charged with murder, but fled the country before police could arrest them.

Mr Fuller’s mother, Vicky Fuller, said in a statement issued through the Met Police: “Ricardo has been denied of so many things. Life will never be the same.

“If anyone out there knows anything about the men’s whereabouts or has any information at all, please come forward.

“It would help a grieving family try to get some justice for Ricardo.”

Investigators from the Met and the National Crime Agency are working with Interpol to try to find the five suspects. A £10,000 reward is on offer for information leading to their arrest and conviction.

The suspects are three men from east London, Edmond Moses Tucker, 29, from Dagenham; Jermaine Ahenkorah, 27, from Canning Town; Ahmed Sesay, 28, from Plaistow; as well as Emmanuel Tamwesigire, 29, from Chingford, north-east London; and Abubaker Tarawally, 23, of an unknown address.

The five men suspected of murdering Ricardo Fuller (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Perry Benton said: “It is now a year on from the brutal incident that led to the death of Ricardo Fuller.

“His death has left his family in immeasurable pain after the loss of a beloved son, brother and friend.

“We are committed to finding those responsible and bringing them to justice for their actions that night – both for Ricardo and for his family.

“We know that those wanted in connection with Ricardo’s murder have established links to London and that there may be people who are withholding vital information on their whereabouts overseas.

“It is both unlawful and cowardly that these men have chosen to evade police and we are doing all we can to locate them.

“We urge anyone with information about the incident that night, the men’s locations or anything else of relevance, to report this to police.”

Anyone with any information can call police on 101, quoting “murder Ricardo Fuller”, or by calling the incident room on 020 8345 1570.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.