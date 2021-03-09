Strong winds set to batter country as weather warnings issued

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Strong winds are set to blow into the UK with gales and heavy showers predicted this week.

A yellow weather warning is in force for all of England and Wales from 9pm on Wednesday, with the possibility of gusts reaching 70 mph in some parts.

The bad weather is expected to start in the north-west of Scotland on Tuesday, with a yellow warning of wind issued by the Met Office for the Highlands and Eilean Siar from 5pm to 11pm.

The forecaster said severe gales were expected and may lead to some disruption, but that they would decrease towards late evening.

(PA Graphics

On Wednesday evening England and Wales are expected to experience strong winds accompanied by heavy and blustery showers.

The Met Office warning said: “Strong and gusty winds are likely to develop on Wednesday evening and continue into Thursday across England and Wales.

“Gusts of 50 to 55 mph are possible inland, especially close to showers.

“Gusts may reach 60 to 70 mph on coasts and hills, especially in the west, before gradually easing on Thursday afternoon.”

The forecaster warned the weather could cause delays to transport and short-term loss of power and other services.

The wind warning is in place for all of England and Wales until 3pm on Thursday.