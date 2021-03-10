School pays tribute to ‘kind and passionate’ girl killed in takeaway incident

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The school attended by a 16-year-old girl who died following an incident at her family’s Chinese restaurant has described her as “kind, passionate, and ambitious”.

Wenjing Xu’s death was confirmed following reports of a stabbing in Treorchy, South Wales, in which two men in their 30s were also injured.

Police were called to Baglan Street in the village of Ynyswen at around midday on Friday March 5, to reports of an attack at the Blue Sky takeaway.

A 31-year-old man known to the victim has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and a man aged 38 is also in police custody in connection with the incident.

Barriers at the scene in the village of Ynyswen in Treorchy, Rhondda, after the incident (Adam Hale/PA)

On Wednesday, Treorchy Comprehensive School said the death of the teenager, who was also known as Wenjing Lin, has had a “devastating impact” on teachers and pupils, in particular her friends and fellow Year 11 classmates.

It said in a statement: “The school will remember Wenjing Lin as a positive role model. She was extremely hard-working and was in the middle of studying for her GCSEs and had ambitions to go on to study psychology and maths and further maths at A-level.

“Wenjing took an active part in school life, travelling to Patagonia and being part of the school’s Combined Cadet Force, where she made many friends, who will remember her dry sense of humour and a person who inspired many others.

“She was also however a very responsible pupil who managed to combine her academic ambitions with a real commitment to support her family business.

“Wenjing was an honest and passionate pupil, who believed that it was important to always stand up for what you believe in.

“She was at the heart of her circle of friends, who shared a belief in being kind, passionate, and ambitious, but, most importantly, being true to yourself.

“The school is working with outside agencies to support all those impacted by this tragedy.

“Students in Year 11 and across other year groups have already had access to immediate support, and this will continue with the support of trained counsellors during the weeks ahead.”

Wenjing XU Murder | Appeal for Information The Major Crime Investigations Team is appealing for drivers to check dashcams if they travelled along Baglan Street #Treorchy btwn 11:50am & 12:15pm on Friday (5 March, 2021).#DidYou? #CanYouHelp? More: https://t.co/O5ldioaRay ^ag pic.twitter.com/KaCXesWtNG — South Wales Police (@swpolice) March 9, 2021

South Wales Police are appealing for motorists with dashcam footage to get in touch as they may have filmed the incident.

Detectives said the Baglan Street area was busy at the time and motorists may have seen the incident unfold between 11.50am and 12.15pm.

The two men who were arrested are being treated in hospital for injuries they suffered during the incident and are in a stable condition.

In a statement released last week, the teenager’s family said: “Wenjing had a very gentle soul, she was a very quiet person. Wenjing helped the whole family, working in the family takeaway.

“She enjoyed school and worked very hard. She was loved by her family.”