Veteran delighted to hold hands with his daughter once more at care home

A Second World War veteran has been reunited with his daughter for the first time in almost a year after restrictions on visitors to his care home were eased.

Eric Bradshaw, 95, said he “could not put into words” how it felt being close to his daughter Ruth again, as they met at Anchor’s Millfield care home in Oldham on Wednesday.

He said: “It’s just lovely to hold Ruth’s hand again and it’s great to see her after all that’s happened.

“The team at Millfield have been amazing looking after all of us here but I can’t put into words what it means to see my family again and see everyone safe and sound.”

Mr Bradshaw, a signalman during the war, was photographed waving to his family from the care home’s window on VE Day last year.

He has received both of his vaccinations and Ruth provided a negative lateral flow test prior to their meeting.

She visited as part of a “pod” set up with Oldham Council that allows residents to have one close contact visitor a day, as well as their named visitor allowed under Government guidelines, once both parties have either been vaccinated or test negative.

Last year, Mr Bradshaw was photographed waving to family through the window at Anchor’s Millfield Care Home (PA)

Lisa Owens, manager of the Millfield home, said: “It’s so wonderful to see Ruth and Eric reunited like this. It was a real privilege to see how many people wanted to salute Eric last year but seeing them reunited like this is really special.

“Everyone has gone through a tough year, but Eric’s always shown us that we don’t have to give up hope.”

Zahid Chauhan, Oldham Council’s cabinet member for health, said: “We appreciate that visiting is also of utmost importance to the families of those residents and here is a great example of their influence and determination in ensuring comfortable and meaningful visits can take place.”