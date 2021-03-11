‘One in five’ 16 to 59-year-olds in England have had first vaccine dose

Something went wrong - please try again later.

About one in five people aged 16 to 59 in England are likely to have had their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, new figures suggest.

An estimated 21.8% of people in this age group had received their first jab by March 7.

Letters to people aged 56 to 59 in England inviting them to book their first dose of vaccine began to be sent out at the end of last week.

Vaccines have yet to be officially rolled out in England to the general population under 56, but a growing minority of people in this age group are likely to have been offered a dose due to their job or because they have a particular health condition.

(PA Graphics)

All frontline health and social care workers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine, together with all individuals aged 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of serious disease and mortality.

The latest estimates for first doses among 16 to 59-year-olds show little variation between regions, ranging from 19.3% in London to 24.2% in north-west England.

For people aged 60 and over, the estimated take-up of first doses for the whole of England now stands at 88.9%, with regional estimates ranging from 81.7% for London to 91.2% for the Midlands.

The figures for vaccinations have been published by NHS England, and they have been combined with population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

(PA Graphics)

They suggest that vaccine take-up in London among people aged 80 and over continues to lag behind other regions of England.

An estimated 83.5% of people in this age group in the capital had received their first dose as of March 7.

Take-up in all other regions is estimated to be at least 94%, with south-west England having the highest proportion at 98.7%.

Some 93.7% of residents of older adult care homes in England eligible to have their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine had received the jab by March 7.

(PA Graphics)

Residents are classed as eligible for the vaccine if they have not had Covid-19 in the previous 28 days.

The equivalent figure for staff of older care homes across England is 74.3% – though in London the estimate is just 59.9%.

Estimates for the number of first doses given to people aged 60 and over at local authority level suggest the take-up is lowest in central London, in particular the City of London (59.2%), Westminster (61.8%) and Tower Hamlets (66.3%).

A total of 62.7% of social care staff in England working in independent Care Quality Commission-registered younger adult care homes and domiciliary care providers have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, NHS England also said.

For social care staff working in other settings in England, including non-registered providers, the figure is 62.0%.