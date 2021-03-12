Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to March 8, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

(PA Graphics)

Data for the most recent four days (March 9-12) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 39 (12%) have seen a rise in case rates, 271 (86%) have seen a fall and five (2%) are unchanged.

Derbyshire Dales has the highest rate in England, with 129 new cases recorded in the seven days to March 8 – the equivalent of 178.4 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 62.2 per 100,000 in the seven days to March 1.

Hull has the second highest rate, up slightly from 152.1 to 157.8, with 410 new cases.

Preston is in third place, up slightly from 148.8 to 150.2, with 215 new cases.

The top five areas to record a week-on-week rise are:

Derbyshire Dales (up from 62.2 to 178.4)

Ribble Valley (59.1 to 92.0)

East Devon (33.5 to 66.3)

Tewkesbury (15.8 to 31.6)

Selby (48.6 to 64.0)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on March 12 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full. From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to March 8; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to March 8; rate of new cases in the seven days to March 1; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to March 1.

Derbyshire Dales, 178.4, (129), 62.2, (45)

Hull, 157.8, (410), 152.1, (395)

Preston, 150.2, (215), 148.8, (213)

Redditch, 146.6, (125), 151.3, (129)

Bradford, 144.7, (781), 149.7, (808)

Barnsley, 142.6, (352), 156.8, (387)

Bassetlaw, 142.2, (167), 128.6, (151)

Rotherham, 138.3, (367), 142.4, (378)

Corby, 137.1, (99), 167.5, (121)

Peterborough, 133.0, (269), 170.1, (344)

Wakefield, 129.2, (450), 134.6, (469)

Hartlepool, 128.1, (120), 128.1, (120)

Leicester, 125.9, (446), 173.3, (614)

South Holland, 125.2, (119), 184.2, (175)

Boston, 121.1, (85), 141.1, (99)

North West Leicestershire, 120.6, (125), 163.1, (169)

Blackburn with Darwen, 115.6, (173), 118.2, (177)

South Ribble, 113.7, (126), 111.9, (124)

Rochdale, 112.9, (251), 138.0, (307)

South Derbyshire, 110.9, (119), 158.5, (170)

Stockton-on-Tees, 109.5, (216), 106.4, (210)

North East Lincolnshire, 108.4, (173), 113.4, (181)

Fenland, 108.0, (110), 151.2, (154)

Tameside, 107.7, (244), 116.6, (264)

East Staffordshire, 106.9, (128), 134.4, (161)

Luton, 106.1, (226), 133.3, (284)

Kirklees, 105.5, (464), 123.7, (544)

Erewash, 104.9, (121), 120.5, (139)

Stoke-on-Trent, 103.8, (266), 113.9, (292)

Salford, 102.4, (265), 115.1, (298)

Hyndburn, 101.2, (82), 141.9, (115)

Leeds, 99.5, (789), 123.3, (978)

Middlesbrough, 97.9, (138), 131.9, (186)

Wyre Forest, 97.7, (99), 102.7, (104)

Darlington, 97.4, (104), 110.5, (118)

Calderdale, 95.5, (202), 97.9, (207)

Slough, 94.3, (141), 95.0, (142)

Doncaster, 94.3, (294), 118.6, (370)

North Lincolnshire, 94.0, (162), 96.3, (166)

Bolton, 93.9, (270), 133.2, (383)

Wigan, 93.7, (308), 115.0, (378)

Charnwood, 93.6, (174), 120.0, (223)

Ribble Valley, 92.0, (56), 59.1, (36)

North Warwickshire, 91.9, (60), 105.7, (69)

West Lancashire, 91.9, (105), 93.6, (107)

Sandwell, 90.7, (298), 136.7, (449)

Lincoln, 90.6, (90), 85.6, (85)

Blaby, 90.6, (92), 107.4, (109)

St Helens, 88.6, (160), 119.1, (215)

Kettering, 88.4, (90), 81.6, (83)

Oldham, 88.1, (209), 105.4, (250)

Stockport, 85.9, (252), 106.3, (312)

Birmingham, 85.6, (977), 108.2, (1235)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 84.3, (83), 77.2, (76)

Oadby and Wigston, 84.2, (48), 138.6, (79)

Derby, 83.9, (216), 109.6, (282)

Warrington, 83.8, (176), 74.3, (156)

Manchester, 83.6, (462), 100.6, (556)

Sheffield, 83.1, (486), 92.0, (538)

Nottingham, 82.6, (275), 131.3, (437)

Mansfield, 82.3, (90), 126.2, (138)

Redcar and Cleveland, 80.9, (111), 83.8, (115)

North Tyneside, 79.8, (166), 99.1, (206)

Walsall, 78.8, (225), 106.8, (305)

Bury, 77.5, (148), 122.0, (233)

West Lindsey, 77.4, (74), 104.5, (100)

Gedling, 77.2, (91), 121.3, (143)

Rugby, 76.2, (83), 96.4, (105)

Northampton, 75.7, (170), 94.8, (213)

Chesterfield, 75.3, (79), 69.6, (73)

Wellingborough, 75.3, (60), 96.6, (77)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 75.1, (85), 94.6, (107)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 74.9, (97), 82.7, (107)

Bolsover, 74.5, (60), 109.2, (88)

Fylde, 74.3, (60), 97.8, (79)

Sunderland, 73.5, (204), 102.3, (284)

Tamworth, 73.0, (56), 122.6, (94)

Ealing, 72.6, (248), 94.8, (324)

Lichfield, 72.5, (76), 74.5, (78)

Hillingdon, 72.0, (221), 80.5, (247)

Huntingdonshire, 71.9, (128), 83.2, (148)

Ashfield, 71.9, (92), 155.6, (199)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 71.3, (216), 76.3, (231)

County Durham, 70.6, (374), 96.2, (510)

Coventry, 70.5, (262), 85.3, (317)

Burnley, 69.7, (62), 101.2, (90)

Arun, 69.7, (112), 64.7, (104)

Pendle, 69.5, (64), 69.5, (64)

Newark and Sherwood, 69.4, (85), 106.2, (130)

Swindon, 69.3, (154), 83.7, (186)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 69.3, (90), 96.2, (125)

Hounslow, 69.2, (188), 79.6, (216)

Milton Keynes, 68.3, (184), 93.9, (253)

South Tyneside, 68.2, (103), 114.6, (173)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 68.0, (232), 79.7, (272)

Dudley, 67.8, (218), 100.4, (323)

South Kesteven, 67.4, (96), 64.6, (92)

Cannock Chase, 66.5, (67), 87.3, (88)

East Devon, 66.3, (97), 33.5, (49)

Rushcliffe, 66.3, (79), 99.8, (119)

Breckland, 65.0, (91), 52.2, (73)

Stevenage, 64.9, (57), 94.5, (83)

Blackpool, 64.5, (90), 82.5, (115)

East Northamptonshire, 64.5, (61), 74.1, (70)

Harrow, 64.5, (162), 64.1, (161)

Selby, 64.0, (58), 48.6, (44)

Wolverhampton, 63.8, (168), 85.8, (226)

Southampton, 63.8, (161), 80.4, (203)

Malvern Hills, 63.5, (50), 86.4, (68)

Solihull, 63.3, (137), 66.1, (143)

Sefton, 63.3, (175), 80.0, (221)

High Peak, 62.6, (58), 66.9, (62)

Welwyn Hatfield, 62.6, (77), 63.4, (78)

Chorley, 61.8, (73), 87.1, (103)

Cheshire East, 61.4, (236), 73.4, (282)

Gateshead, 60.4, (122), 84.1, (170)

Rutland, 60.1, (24), 80.1, (32)

East Lindsey, 60.0, (85), 67.0, (95)

Harlow, 59.7, (52), 60.9, (53)

Portsmouth, 59.6, (128), 68.9, (148)

Cheshire West and Chester, 59.5, (204), 81.6, (280)

Basildon, 59.3, (111), 59.8, (112)

Knowsley, 59.0, (89), 93.5, (141)

Trafford, 59.0, (140), 77.5, (184)

Harborough, 58.6, (55), 117.3, (110)

Broxtowe, 57.9, (66), 101.7, (116)

Dacorum, 56.9, (88), 78.2, (121)

Colchester, 56.0, (109), 75.0, (146)

Halton, 54.9, (71), 81.1, (105)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 54.8, (83), 71.3, (108)

Bedford, 54.8, (95), 90.0, (156)

Brentwood, 54.5, (42), 40.2, (31)

Gravesham, 54.2, (58), 72.0, (77)

Wycombe, 53.8, (94), 89.9, (157)

Kingston upon Thames, 53.5, (95), 40.6, (72)

South Staffordshire, 53.4, (60), 84.5, (95)

Eastleigh, 53.2, (71), 59.1, (79)

Spelthorne, 53.1, (53), 56.1, (56)

Amber Valley, 53.1, (68), 99.1, (127)

Aylesbury Vale, 52.6, (105), 67.7, (135)

Fareham, 52.5, (61), 56.8, (66)

Northumberland, 52.4, (169), 74.4, (240)

Daventry, 52.4, (45), 79.1, (68)

Thurrock, 52.2, (91), 68.3, (119)

Barking and Dagenham, 52.1, (111), 65.3, (139)

Liverpool, 52.0, (259), 93.2, (464)

Mendip, 51.9, (60), 46.7, (54)

Newham, 51.8, (183), 52.1, (184)

South Somerset, 51.7, (87), 40.4, (68)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 51.5, (78), 39.6, (60)

York, 51.3, (108), 55.1, (116)

North East Derbyshire, 51.3, (52), 50.3, (51)

Bristol, 49.9, (231), 68.4, (317)

Watford, 49.7, (48), 82.8, (80)

Melton, 48.8, (25), 72.3, (37)

Brent, 48.5, (160), 72.2, (238)

Wyre, 48.2, (54), 57.1, (64)

Redbridge, 48.2, (147), 53.1, (162)

Worcester, 47.4, (48), 81.0, (82)

Allerdale, 47.1, (46), 82.9, (81)

Central Bedfordshire, 46.8, (135), 58.9, (170)

Ipswich, 46.7, (64), 60.6, (83)

Harrogate, 46.6, (75), 59.7, (96)

Woking, 46.6, (47), 58.5, (59)

Braintree, 46.5, (71), 53.1, (81)

Wychavon, 46.4, (60), 90.4, (117)

Wirral, 46.3, (150), 69.1, (224)

Dartford, 46.2, (52), 56.8, (64)

Rossendale, 46.2, (33), 106.3, (76)

Stratford-on-Avon, 46.1, (60), 68.4, (89)

Southend-on-Sea, 45.9, (84), 44.8, (82)

Basingstoke and Deane, 45.3, (80), 47.6, (84)

Thanet, 45.1, (64), 50.0, (71)

South Bucks, 44.3, (31), 51.4, (36)

Worthing, 43.4, (48), 77.8, (86)

Tendring, 43.0, (63), 72.3, (106)

Telford and Wrekin, 42.8, (77), 105.6, (190)

Bromsgrove, 42.1, (42), 73.1, (73)

Barnet, 41.9, (166), 54.6, (216)

Crawley, 41.8, (47), 82.7, (93)

Barrow-in-Furness, 41.8, (28), 59.7, (40)

Warwick, 41.7, (60), 74.4, (107)

Sutton, 41.7, (86), 58.2, (120)

Tower Hamlets, 41.6, (135), 37.0, (120)

Hambleton, 41.5, (38), 46.9, (43)

Medway, 41.3, (115), 48.5, (135)

Waltham Forest, 41.2, (114), 49.8, (138)

Merton, 41.2, (85), 58.6, (121)

Copeland, 41.1, (28), 88.0, (60)

Swale, 40.6, (61), 51.3, (77)

Craven, 40.3, (23), 40.3, (23)

West Suffolk, 40.2, (72), 39.1, (70)

Hertsmere, 40.0, (42), 52.4, (55)

Runnymede, 39.1, (35), 34.7, (31)

Gosport, 38.9, (33), 43.6, (37)

Greenwich, 38.9, (112), 47.9, (138)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 38.9, (72), 62.7, (116)

Wandsworth, 38.8, (128), 47.9, (158)

Havant, 38.8, (49), 57.8, (73)

East Hertfordshire, 38.7, (58), 34.1, (51)

North Kesteven, 38.5, (45), 71.0, (83)

Shropshire, 38.4, (124), 66.8, (216)

Bracknell Forest, 38.4, (47), 46.5, (57)

Stroud, 38.3, (46), 46.7, (56)

Guildford, 38.3, (57), 29.5, (44)

Sedgemoor, 38.2, (47), 63.3, (78)

Stafford, 37.9, (52), 69.9, (96)

Croydon, 37.5, (145), 53.0, (205)

Elmbridge, 37.3, (51), 27.0, (37)

Tandridge, 36.3, (32), 43.1, (38)

Canterbury, 36.3, (60), 24.2, (40)

North Somerset, 36.3, (78), 38.1, (82)

Chelmsford, 35.9, (64), 43.2, (77)

Test Valley, 35.7, (45), 40.4, (51)

Lancaster, 35.6, (52), 75.3, (110)

Lambeth, 35.6, (116), 41.1, (134)

Cherwell, 35.2, (53), 48.5, (73)

Broxbourne, 35.0, (34), 39.1, (38)

Dorset, 34.9, (132), 39.6, (150)

Dover, 34.7, (41), 60.1, (71)

Vale of White Horse, 34.6, (47), 51.5, (70)

Torbay, 34.5, (47), 29.4, (40)

Epsom and Ewell, 33.5, (27), 39.7, (32)

Epping Forest, 33.4, (44), 57.7, (76)

Richmond upon Thames, 33.3, (66), 42.9, (85)

Westminster, 33.3, (87), 37.5, (98)

South Oxfordshire, 33.1, (47), 33.8, (48)

Wiltshire, 33.0, (165), 48.0, (240)

South Gloucestershire, 33.0, (94), 55.8, (159)

Lewes, 32.9, (34), 25.2, (26)

Havering, 32.7, (85), 50.9, (132)

Norwich, 32.7, (46), 46.2, (65)

Reading, 32.1, (52), 55.6, (90)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 31.9, (126), 48.8, (193)

Folkestone and Hythe, 31.9, (36), 38.9, (44)

Uttlesford, 31.8, (29), 18.6, (17)

Plymouth, 31.7, (83), 37.0, (97)

Richmondshire, 31.6, (17), 63.3, (34)

Tewkesbury, 31.6, (30), 15.8, (15)

Ashford, 31.5, (41), 37.7, (49)

Forest of Dean, 31.1, (27), 26.5, (23)

Oxford, 30.8, (47), 63.0, (96)

Ryedale, 30.7, (17), 21.7, (12)

Rushmoor, 30.7, (29), 47.6, (45)

Enfield, 30.6, (102), 36.2, (121)

Camden, 30.4, (82), 31.8, (86)

Hastings, 30.2, (28), 56.1, (52)

Haringey, 30.2, (81), 40.2, (108)

South Northamptonshire, 29.6, (28), 43.4, (41)

Brighton and Hove, 29.6, (86), 38.2, (111)

South Cambridgeshire, 29.5, (47), 47.1, (75)

Bexley, 29.4, (73), 39.9, (99)

West Berkshire, 29.0, (46), 50.5, (80)

Reigate and Banstead, 28.9, (43), 30.3, (45)

Hackney and City of London, 28.2, (82), 37.1, (108)

East Suffolk, 27.7, (69), 36.9, (92)

Broadland, 27.5, (36), 33.6, (44)

Rochford, 27.5, (24), 66.4, (58)

Three Rivers, 26.8, (25), 62.1, (58)

Bromley, 26.8, (89), 29.8, (99)

Castle Point, 26.6, (24), 44.3, (40)

Mole Valley, 26.4, (23), 32.1, (28)

West Oxfordshire, 26.2, (29), 26.2, (29)

Southwark, 26.0, (83), 35.4, (113)

New Forest, 25.5, (46), 35.5, (64)

Bath and North East Somerset, 25.4, (49), 34.1, (66)

Maidstone, 25.0, (43), 29.7, (51)

St Albans, 24.3, (36), 30.3, (45)

Sevenoaks, 24.0, (29), 24.8, (30)

Gloucester, 24.0, (31), 35.6, (46)

North Hertfordshire, 24.0, (32), 32.9, (44)

Islington, 23.9, (58), 26.8, (65)

Scarborough, 23.9, (26), 37.7, (41)

Teignbridge, 23.9, (32), 18.6, (25)

Waverley, 23.7, (30), 27.7, (35)

Cambridge, 23.2, (29), 63.3, (79)

Lewisham, 23.2, (71), 28.4, (87)

Mid Sussex, 23.2, (35), 35.8, (54)

Mid Suffolk, 23.1, (24), 28.9, (30)

Wokingham, 22.8, (39), 55.5, (95)

South Norfolk, 22.7, (32), 27.0, (38)

Kensington and Chelsea, 22.4, (35), 39.1, (61)

Surrey Heath, 22.4, (20), 44.8, (40)

Cheltenham, 22.4, (26), 29.2, (34)

Exeter, 22.1, (29), 31.2, (41)

Winchester, 21.6, (27), 28.0, (35)

Carlisle, 21.2, (23), 54.3, (59)

Chiltern, 20.8, (20), 38.6, (37)

Herefordshire, 20.7, (40), 48.2, (93)

Babergh, 20.6, (19), 28.2, (26)

Great Yarmouth, 20.1, (20), 54.4, (54)

South Lakeland, 20.0, (21), 33.3, (35)

East Hampshire, 18.8, (23), 36.8, (45)

Chichester, 18.2, (22), 29.7, (36)

East Cambridgeshire, 17.8, (16), 43.4, (39)

Mid Devon, 17.0, (14), 27.9, (23)

Maldon, 16.9, (11), 27.7, (18)

Horsham, 16.0, (23), 19.5, (28)

Cotswold, 15.6, (14), 22.3, (20)

Hart, 15.5, (15), 34.0, (33)

Tonbridge and Malling, 15.1, (20), 36.3, (48)

Isle of Wight, 14.1, (20), 14.1, (20)

Wealden, 13.6, (22), 19.2, (31)

Eastbourne, 13.5, (14), 36.6, (38)

Eden, 13.1, (7), 37.6, (20)

Tunbridge Wells, 12.6, (15), 34.5, (41)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 11.9, (68), 16.6, (95)

Somerset West and Taunton, 11.6, (18), 37.4, (58)

Adur, 10.9, (7), 35.8, (23)

North Norfolk, 10.5, (11), 22.9, (24)

North Devon, 10.3, (10), 17.5, (17)

Rother, 9.4, (9), 20.8, (20)

Torridge, 8.8, (6), 11.7, (8)

South Hams, 4.6, (4), 8.0, (7)

West Devon, 3.6, (2), 14.3, (8)