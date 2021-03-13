Candles lit on doorsteps to remember Sarah Everard

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Candles have been lit on doorsteps and in windows in tribute to Sarah Everard.

From the doorstep of Number 10 Downing Street to the homes of celebrities and activists, the 33-year-old was remembered on Saturday evening.

The simple act of lighting a candle had been promoted by the Reclaim These Streets group after in-person vigils in honour of Ms Everard and all women they described as “lost to violence” were cancelled amid coronavirus restrictions.

A candle lit by Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds was placed on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street.

Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria hold a candle outside his home in north London (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Prime Minister had earlier said he “cannot imagine how unbearable” the pain and grief is for Ms Everard’s family and friends.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria were pictured holding a candle outside their home in north London during the doorstep vigil.

Labour MP Jess Phillips said she is feeling “sad and angry and determined”.

She tweeted: “I am on my doorstep. Sad and angry and determined that our lives and our liberty have got to matter more than they do today. Tonight is for Sarah, her family and all who feel the loss.”

In memory of #SarahEverard ❤️Thinking of her and her loved ones x pic.twitter.com/7zm5yWmyiy — Keeley Hawes (@Misskeeleyhawes) March 13, 2021

Actor Richard E Grant tweeted a video of himself with his eyes closed beside a candle, with a caption stating Ms Everard’s name alongside several heartbreak emojis.

It’s A Sin actor Keeley Hawes tweeted: “In memory of #SarahEverard Thinking of her and her loved ones.”

Following controversial scenes in Clapham, where police officers clashed with some of those attending a gathering in memory of Ms Everard, television presenter Kirstie Allsopp said the act of lighting a candle “still matters”.

She tweeted: “It still matters that we light a candle at 9.30. I know it feels like a small thing in the face of so much. But please go and find your candle now.”

Ms Everard went missing while walking home from a friend’s flat in south London on March 3.

Her body was discovered hidden in an area of woodland in Ashford, Kent, on Wednesday.