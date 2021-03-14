What the papers say – March 14

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Clashes between police and people attending a vigil for Sarah Everard feature on the front pages of Sunday’s papers.

The Sunday Times leads with demands from the Home Secretary Priti Patel for a report into policing of the Clapham vigil after it “descended into chaos”.

SUNDAY TIMES: Outrage as police clashes tarnish vigil for Sarah #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/KgqWCUV6nQ — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 13, 2021

Calls for Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick to step down after police’s “heavy-handed tactics” lead The Sunday Telegraph.

The front page of the Sunday Telegraph: 'Met chief faces calls to quit as police clash with vigil women'#TomorrowsPapersToday 📩Sign up for the Front Page newsletter: https://t.co/QHsh1NXonI pic.twitter.com/yvSBxaxWdK — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 13, 2021

The Sunday Mirror leads with a picture of the Duchess of Cambridge paying her respects to Miss Everard, a story which also leads the Mail on Sunday and Sunday Express.

SUNDAY MIRROR: Kate: I know what it’s like to be a woman out at night #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/BqNO3rcSVz — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 13, 2021 MAIL ON SUNDAY: Kate joins the vigil #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/niWxSiWsQQ — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 13, 2021 Here's a copy of tomorrow's front page pic.twitter.com/b5EoG93M4W — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) March 13, 2021

The Observer leads with the Government facing pressure to introduce “new laws to curb violence against women”, with an official call for people to share their experiences of crimes aimed at women seeing 20,000 submissions since Friday.

The Independent carries a report suggesting prosecutors are looking to “tackle the yawning gap” between reports of sexual violence and the number of cases reaching court.

Elsewhere, the Sunday People writes the country is on the “road to freedom”, with drive-through hubs for coronavirus vaccines.

And the Daily Star Sunday leads on the death of commentator Murray Walker.