George, Charlotte and Louis write Mother’s Day cards to ‘Granny Diana’

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have paid tribute to their “Granny Diana” on Mother’s Day, and said: “Papa is missing you.”

Pictures of cards made by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s three children have been posted on social media by Kensington Palace.

The palace said Mother’s Day will be “different once again” this year, adding that many people will be looking forward to a time in the not-too-distant future when they can give their mother a hug again.

This year Mother’s Day will be different once again. Many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Bys6OCqtTT — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 14, 2021

“But for those experiencing bereavement, today may be particularly challenging.

“Each year on Mother’s Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William.

“Whatever your circumstances, we are thinking of you this Mother’s Day,” the palace said.

But for those experiencing bereavement, today may be particularly challenging. Each year on Mother’s Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William. Whatever your circumstances, we are thinking of you this Mother’s Day 💐 (2/2) — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 14, 2021

The social media post includes what appears to be a crayon drawing of a landscape featuring a tree, the sun, and birds flying in a blue sky.

George’s card says: “Dear Granny Diana, Happy Happy mothers day. I love you very much and think of you always, Sending lots of love from George xxxxx.”

Charlotte’s card says: “Dear Granny Diana I am thinking of you on mother’s Day. I love you very much. Papa is missing you. Lots of love Charlotte xxxxxxxxx.”

Celebrating two other special mothers today ❤️ 🎂 made by George, Charlotte and Louis pic.twitter.com/r6SiqW0FPr — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 14, 2021

Louis’s card features a painted drawing of a big heart and is adorned with animal stickers.

The palace later posted a photo of a cake made by George, Charlotte and Louis to celebrate the day, as well as a photo of the Duchess of Cambridge with her own mother.

“Celebrating two other special mothers today,” the palace wrote on social media.

To all Mums everywhere, we wish you a very special Mother’s Day.#MotheringSunday pic.twitter.com/kf0tBZF4rI — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 14, 2021

The cake made by the young royals appears to be filled with jam and icing, with the top decorated with swirls of icing, sweets, sprinkles, and heart-shaped decorations.

The second photo shows the Duchess of Cambridge as a young child with her mother Carole.

Other royal households have celebrated Mother’s Day through posts on social media.

Buckingham Palace posted a black-and-white photo of the Queen as a young girl with the Queen Mother.

Wishing everyone a happy Mothering Sunday 🌸 📷 1 – The Duke of Rothesay attends the Braemar Highland Games with his mother, Her Majesty The Queen, in 2010. 📷 2 – The Duchess of Cornwall at home with her mother in 1990. pic.twitter.com/LZI4pAvOqG — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) March 14, 2021

“To all mums everywhere, we wish you a very special Mother’s Day,” the post said.

Clarence House posted two photos on Sunday of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall with their mothers.

In the photo of Charles, he can be seen laughing with the Queen during a visit to the Braemar Highland Games in 2010.

The second photo shows Camilla in 1990 at home with her own mother Rosalind Shand.

Princess Eugenie has also joined in the celebrations on her first Mother’s Day following the birth of her son.

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, the newest addition to the royal family, was born on February 9.

Eugenie posted a photo of August lying on a blanket outdoors, wearing a white jumper and hat with fluffy rabbit shoes and surrounded by daffodils,

She also posted a photo of her as a baby being held by her mother Sarah, Duchess of York.

Accompanying the photos, Eugenie wrote: “I’m so excited to be August’s mum and as you can see I’m enjoying my first Mother’s Day. ⁣

⁣

“I’m also celebrating my beautiful Mumma with this picture of us from March 1990. You’ve taught me so much.”⁣