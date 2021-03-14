Lord Mountbatten’s custom Jaguar to be offered at auction

Something went wrong - please try again later.

One of Lord Louis Mountbatten’s luxury customised cars is heading to auction, Sotheby’s has said.

Lord Mountbatten, the uncle of the Duke of Edinburgh, commissioned the 1967 Jaguar 420, which was built to special order.

This included being painted in the light shade typical of the royal’s livery known as “Mountbatten Blue”.

Lord Mountbatten on the balcony at Buckingham Palace (PA)

The keen motorist’s crest remains on the front doors and the roof maintains the original mounting used to display royal insignias while on official duty.

The car, which is still fit for driving, will go under the hammer later this month, with an estimate of between £10,000 to £20,000.

Lord Mountbatten was killed by the IRA in 1979 while on holiday in County Sligo, Ireland.

The car is being sold as part of the auction house’s sale of the estate of Lord Mountbatten’s eldest daughter Patricia Knatchbull, the 2nd Countess Mountbatten of Burma, following her death.

Other items in the auction include a diamond brooch dating back to the 18th century, expected to fetch at least £40,000, and paintings with estimates of up to £80,000 each.

The live auction will take place on March 24.