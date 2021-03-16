Wales to create woodlands in memory of coronavirus fatalities

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Two woodlands will be created in Wales in memory of those who have died from coronavirus during the pandemic, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.

The locations in north and south Wales will be designed to act as a permanent memorial “where families and others can come to remember all those we have lost”.

Tuesday marks one year since it was confirmed a patient at Wrexham Maelor Hospital had become the first person to die from Covid-19 in Wales.

Chief medical officer Frank Atherton said at a press conference on March 16, 2020, the person was aged 68 and suffered from an underlying health condition.

Marking the one-year anniversary of the first death, Mr Drakeford said the two new woodlands would act as a symbol of Wales’ resilience during the pandemic.

Mr Drakeford said: “Today we mark a deeply sad anniversary as we remember the first person in Wales to die from coronavirus.

“Since that day too many people have been taken too soon. We remember them today and keep them in our hearts and our minds.

“Today I am announcing the creation of two commemorative woodlands – one in north Wales and one in south Wales – as permanent living memorials to all those who have died.”

The woodlands’ exact locations will be announced by the Welsh Government-sponsored body Natural Resources Wales (NRW). They will see a range of tree species planted to make them resilient to the changing environment.

“These woodlands will grow into natural spaces of reflection where families and others can come to remember all those we have lost,” Mr Drakeford added.

“The pandemic has cast a long shadow on all our lives over the last year, but we can also look to the future with hope.”

NRW said it would engage with local communities to plan and design the woodlands.

Clare Pillman, chief executive of NRW, said: “Our woodlands play a vital role in our environment and communities and are powerful, poignant symbols of life and memory.

“The new commemorative woodlands will provide a living, growing memorial that will honour the memory of all of those who have sadly lost their lives to coronavirus.

“In addition to being a symbolic representation of Wales’ resilience during the pandemic, the woodlands will also provide a safe, quiet and accessible place where families can come to visit and remember their loved ones.”

Public Health Wales reported 10 further deaths from Covid-19 on Monday, taking the total of fatalities in the country since the start of the pandemic to 5,452.

There were a further 217 cases of coronavirus as the number of confirmed cases rose to 206,405.