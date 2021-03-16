What the papers say – March 16

The nation’s papers are led by the UK defending the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine amid concerns over blood clots.
The Financial Times, The Independent and The Daily Telegraph report Germany, France and Italy are among a growing list of European countries to suspend use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab following 10 cases, including thrombosis or embolisms, reported in people in the Netherlands who had received the vaccine.
The Guardian, The Times and the Daily Mail lead with UK and EU authorities moving to dispel fears over the jab.
And the Daily Express slams the decision to suspend the jab as “shameful”.
Elsewhere, The Sun reports a police officer guarding the site where Sarah Everard’s body was found sent a joke about her kidnap and murder to colleagues on social media.
Metro carries Home Secretary Priti Patel’s “heartache” over the 33-year-old’s death.
The Government has been accused of putting “slave trader memorials” ahead of women’s safety, according to the Daily Mirror.
The i reports a UK ban on the genetic engineering of crops and livestock is set to end.
And the Daily Star leads with a war of words between Piers Morgan and Jedward.
