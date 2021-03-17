Irish Guards mascot to partake in first ceremonial engagement

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Irish Guards’ new mascot is set to partake in his first ceremonial engagement on St Patrick’s Day.

Irish Wolfhound Turlough Mor, also known as Seamus, will be inspected by Lieutenant Colonel Rob Money and Sergeant Major Andrew Hughes as part of the regiment’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations on March 17.

The one-year-old wheaten-coloured dog, named after ancient Irish King Turlough Mor of Connaught, will also be presented with a shamrock at the Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, west London.

The wheaten-coloured dog is named after ancient Irish King Turlough Mor of Connaught (Ian West/PA)

Along with handler Drummer Adam Walsh, Turlough Mor will be involved in the traditional ceremony, which has previously involved the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

He will wear a solid silver collar which is engraved with the names of all the mascots that have served before him.

A Ministry of Defence spokeswoman said: “It’s a very exciting day for the troops, it’s a real boost to their morale to have a mascot around.”

He will wear a solid silver collar at the ceremony (Ian West/PA)

Turlough Mor became the mascot during a handover ceremony at Wellington Barracks, central London, in December 2020.

He has lived alongside the Guardsmen and has a major public-facing role in recruiting events and ceremonial occasions.

Turlough Mor also wears his own set of uniform to match the troops when he is working.

The Irish Guards were formed in April 1900 by order of Queen Victoria in honour of regiments fighting the Boer War in South Africa.

Turlough Mor wears his own uniform to match the troops (Ian West/PA)

Since then, they have served in every major conflict, most recently in Afghanistan.

The Irish Guards are expected to return to full-time state ceremonial and public duties in 2022.