In Pictures: St Patrick’s Day festivities take place as vaccine drive rolls on

Ireland is marking its second St Patrick’s Day of the coronavirus era with events scaled back in light to the threat to public health.

For the second year in a row, the pandemic ensured that the usual throngs and revelry were absent with public safety concerns governing the annual festivities, although the ongoing vaccination campaign provided hope for a return next year to the parades of the past at home and abroad.

However, the patron saint’s feast was marked in a socially distanced way by those who ventured out while, as usual, landmarks at home and abroad were illuminated with a green filter.