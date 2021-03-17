Camilla thanks book club fans in run-up to second season of her Reading Room

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The Duchess of Cornwall has thanked her online book club followers at the end of the first season of her Reading Room.

Literature lover Camilla, who set up the initiative on Instagram during lockdown, vowed to be back with her next list of books on April 16.

The duchess told how she enjoyed reading her book club fans’ comments, adding: “Please don’t desert us because I promise you, we won’t leave you with a blank page.”

Camilla’s first four choices for her Reading Room were Dame Hilary Mantel’s The Mirror And The Light, William Boyd’s Restless, Where The Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens and The Architect’s Apprentice by Elif Shafak.

Her book club account now has nearly 95,000 followers.

The duchess said in a video released on Instagram: “I just wanted to say a huge thank you to all the authors who have made my Reading Room possible, and also to all you followers.

“We’re going to have a bit of a break now to catch up with a bit more reading.

“We haven’t gone completely. There are going to be lots of small, exciting things coming up on the Reading Room, so please don’t desert us because I promise you, we won’t leave you with a blank page.

“So, thank you very much for joining me and I look forward to seeing you all again or hearing your comments which I love reading, on the 16th April.

“So till then happy reading. And Happy Easter.”

Camilla holds seven patronages related to literature, including the National Literacy Trust, and has presented the prestigious Booker Prize for a number of years.

She has hailed a “renaissance of reading” during the coronavirus pandemic, which she said developed once people had got over the initial shock of being “locked down, locked up, locked in”.