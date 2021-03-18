What the papers say – March 18

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The nation’s papers are led by concerns the vaccine roll out will be hampered by supply issues with the AstraZeneca jab.

The Guardian, The Times and The Daily Telegraph report NHS bosses have admitted people under 50 may have to wait up to a month longer than planned to receive their jabs due to a “major” shortage of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

Guardian front page, Thursday 18 March 2021: Covid jabs for under-50s delayed by a month due to vaccine shortages pic.twitter.com/bDnj5N4WB6 — Guardian news (@guardiannews) March 17, 2021 TIMES: Setback for Britain’s vaccine rollout #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/siEMYBtIUr — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 17, 2021 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Vaccine shortage to paralyse rollout'#TomorrowsPapersToday 📩 Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/z3eYdT4EVw — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 17, 2021

The Financial Times says the shortage puts the nation’s vaccine targets “in peril”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 18 March https://t.co/FnuodyrSJD pic.twitter.com/8lTFKjbk0E — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) March 17, 2021

The supply strain comes as European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen threatened to block vaccine exports to the UK in an effort to prioritise its own citizens, according to The Independent, Metro and the i.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Britain faces ‘significant’ Covid vaccine shortage #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/e4daka1kma — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 17, 2021 Thursday's front page:WE'LL GRAB YOUR JABS#tomorrowspaperstoday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/d8hpUSRLUh — Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) March 17, 2021 Thursday's front page: Surprise slump in vaccine supplies#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/ZqyMI1Pw9F pic.twitter.com/ySgLgaULy1 — i newspaper (@theipaper) March 17, 2021

The Daily Express says the EC chief’s comments are “proof” the EU will “never let (Brexit) go”.

Tomorrow's front page: Proof … if you need it! EU will never let it go #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/VUs0VWFIVw — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) March 17, 2021

The Daily Mail carries the “jab crisis” alongside a story on Home Secretary Priti Patel’s plans to take a “tougher stance” on asylum seekers who illegally cross the Channel.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror reports police are to again question Michael Barrymore following the arrest of a man over the death of Stuart Lubbock.

And the Daily Star dubs Dominic Cummings the “puppet master”, after his appearance before the Commons Science and Technology Committee on Wednesday.