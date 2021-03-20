In Pictures: Morning has broken as spring officially arrives

Hardy souls were up bright and early on Saturday morning, taking to the waves as spring officially arrived.
Bodyboarders, swimmers and walkers took in the stunning sunrise at Boscombe beach in Dorset.
The spring equinox marks the first day of astronomical spring when day and night are almost exactly the same length.
